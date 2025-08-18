Rice Bran Oil Market to Expand at 9.2% CAGR Through 2035 Amid Surge in Demand for Heart-Healthy Edible Oils

Rice Bran Oil Market

Rice bran oil market is set to more than double by 2035, driven by demand for heart-healthy, functional oils.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new forecast outlook from an industry report reveals a compelling opportunity for manufacturers in the global rice bran oil market. Poised for significant growth, the market is projected to surge from USD 9.47 billion in 2025 to USD 22.83 billion by 2035, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This upward trajectory signals a clear path for manufacturers to address consumer demands for healthier, more sustainable products while supporting their own future growth.

This market expansion is a direct result of several powerful trends, most notably the growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of rice bran oil. Unlike traditional cooking oils, rice bran oil offers a balanced fatty acid profile, a very high smoke point, and potent antioxidant activity thanks to its rich content of oryzanol, tocopherols, and tocotrienols. These properties make it an ideal solution for food manufacturers looking to enhance the nutritional value of their products without compromising on taste or performance.

A Solution-Focused Approach for Manufacturers

The data shows that manufacturers have a unique opportunity to lead the charge in this evolving landscape. The high-temperature resistance of rice bran oil makes it a superior raw material for a wide range of applications, including frying snacks, baking goods, and creating processed foods. Its neutral flavor and low viscosity also make it a versatile ingredient, appealing to both health-conscious consumers and professional chefs. By incorporating this oil, manufacturers can meet the increasing demand for healthier, functional food items.

Beyond traditional cooking applications, the report highlights the growing use of rice bran oil in nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. This diversification of end-user adoption provides a pathway for manufacturers to expand their product lines and tap into high-value, niche markets. Innovators in the space, like Amino Up Chemical and Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals, are already capitalizing on these opportunities, using the oil's bioactive compounds for cardiovascular wellness and anti-inflammatory products.

Innovation and Sustainability as Key Drivers

To stay ahead in this competitive market, manufacturers must embrace innovation. The report points to advancements in technology, such as enzymatic and environmentally friendly extraction processes, as critical to producing more sustainable products while preserving essential nutrients. The shift toward eco-friendly packaging further aligns with the broader environmental goals of both consumers and regulatory bodies.

Looking ahead to 2035, the industry is projected to undergo a period of transformative change. The report predicts that AI-driven product formulation and supply chain management will become central to operations. Additionally, the market will see a rise in functional and fortified oils infused with compounds like Omega-3 and plant sterols. For manufacturers, this means prioritizing research and development to create advanced, high-value products that meet the demand for personalized health solutions. The emphasis on zero-waste, carbon-neutral manufacturing processes will also become a new industry norm, creating a clear competitive advantage for those who invest in sustainable production methods.

Regional Insights and Key Players

Regional market performance offers valuable insights for manufacturers seeking to expand their global footprint. Key rice-growing nations like India, Thailand, and Vietnam are leading exporters, leveraging their established processing infrastructure. Meanwhile, major importers like the United States, European countries, China, Japan, and South Korea are driven by a strong consumer preference for heart-healthy oils. This global trade dynamic creates a clear roadmap for manufacturers to target markets with high demand and limited domestic production.

The report highlights several key players who are shaping the industry. The Ricela Group of Companies holds a leading market share, pioneering advanced, chemical-free refining techniques. Meanwhile, Adani Wilmar Ltd. and Emami Agrotech Ltd. have successfully built strong brands in the mass market by emphasizing health benefits and leveraging robust retail networks. Global agribusiness giant, Cargill, Inc., is a key supplier for food service and industrial applications, focusing on high-volume, B2B sales. For manufacturers, understanding these competitive dynamics is crucial for strategic positioning and partnership opportunities.

Conclusion

The rice bran oil market is entering a new era of growth, presenting a clear opportunity for manufacturers to innovate and meet the evolving needs of a health-conscious global population. By focusing on advanced technology, sustainable production, and diversified product applications, companies can not only capture a significant share of this expanding market but also position themselves as leaders in the future of functional and heart-healthy food.

