Active Noise And Vibration Control (ANVC) System Market to Reach USD $7.7 Billion by 2029 at 6.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Active Noise And Vibration Control (ANVC) System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Active Noise And Vibration Control (ANVC) System Market In 2025?

The market of active noise and vibration control (ANVC) systems has seen a robust growth in recent times. The market size is projected to surge from $5.48 billion in 2024 to $5.88 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This significant increase during the historical period can be credited to the expansion of commercial aviation, amplified passenger comfort necessities, premature adoption in deluxe vehicles, advancements in precision sensors, and a spike in industrial automation.

In the forthcoming years, consistent growth is projected in the active noise and vibration control (ANVC) system market. The market size is anticipated to escalate to $7.70 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the projection period include heightened defense modernization initiatives, increased production of electric vehicles, a need for lightweight solutions, stringent noise emission regulations, and a concentration on diminishing cabin noise. During this forecast period, key trends will encompass ongoing innovation in control algorithms, quick advancements in sensor technology, amplified research and development efforts, integration with intelligent systems, and the emergence of lightweight acoustic materials.

Download a free sample of the active noise and vibration control (anvc) system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25190&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Active Noise And Vibration Control (ANVC) System Market?

The rising need for quiet and comfortable surroundings across multiple industries is anticipated to boost the active noise and vibration control (ANVC) system market's expansion. Such environments, aimed at reducing noise, vibrations, and physical discomfort for workers, can be realized through active noise and vibration control, acoustic insulation, and ergonomic systems. The surge in demand for these conditions is attributed to heightened consciousness about occupational wellbeing and stricter safety regulations at workplaces. More industries are starting to prioritize worker wellness, productivity, and adherence to noise and vibration exposure norms. ANVC systems contribute to quieter, more comfortable spaces by employing real-time sensors and actuators that produce opposite sound waves or vibrations which target and eliminate undesirable disruptions. For example, a survey of 2,000 UK business professionals by the Facilities Management Journal (FMJ) in April 2025 revealed that approximately 36% of employees preferred working from home to escape noisy office environments. Moreover, a third altered their working schedules to coincide with less noisy periods. In 2023, a significant leap in the percentage of employees, from 41% in 2022 to 81%, claimed that office noise hampered their performance. Consequently, the increasing need for quiet and comfortable surroundings in diverse industries is fuelling the growth of the ANVC system market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Active Noise And Vibration Control (ANVC) System Industry?

Major players in the Active Noise And Vibration Control (ANVC) System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Hutchinson S.A.

• Harman International Industries Inc.

• Parker-Hannifin Corporation

• Emerson Electric Co.

• AB SKF

• Moog Inc.

• Bose Corporation

• Terma A/S

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Active Noise And Vibration Control (ANVC) System Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the active noise and vibration control (ANVC) system market are concentrating on technological innovations, such as real-time adaptive active noise control systems that transition from static noise cancellation to intelligent, environment-responsive systems. These advanced noise control systems function as smart sound management solutions, constantly evaluating incoming noise via sensors and immediately producing and fine-tuning anti-noise signals via actuators to mitigate undesirable sound in varying environments. For example, October 2023 saw the launch of Hummble d.o.o., a firm based in Sweden that offers active noise management solutions, introduce an active noise reduction system specifically designed for heating and refrigeration equipment. This system is particularly intended to pinpoint and eradicate tonal, low-frequency compressor noise that frequently infiltrates closed windows and is challenging to manage with conventional passive strategies. This exceptional noise cancelling system proposed by Hummble includes innovative features such as real-time recognition of low-frequency compressor noise, adaptive anti-noise signal production, and self-regulated functioning for efficient noise reduction in heating and refrigeration units.

What Segments Are Covered In The Active Noise And Vibration Control (ANVC) System Market Report?

The active noise and vibration control (ANVC) system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Active Noise Control Systems, Active Vibration Control Systems, Hybrid Control System

2) By Component: Hardware, Sensors, Controllers, Actuators, Pilot And Crew Communication System, Other Components

3) By Application: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation

4) By End User Industry: Aerospace, Automotive, Oil And Gas, Construction, Manufacturing, Electronics

Subsegments:

1) By Active Noise Control Systems: Active Headphones, Active Mufflers, Active Cabin Noise Control Systems, Active Exhaust Noise Control, Active Noise Control Panels, ANC For HVAC Systems

2) By Active Vibration Control Systems: Active Suspension Systems, Active Engine Mounts, Active Seat Vibration Control, Active Isolation Systems, Precision Machinery Vibration Control, Structural Vibration Control

3) By Hybrid Control Systems: Combined Active Noise And Vibration Systems, Integrated NVH (Noise, Vibration, Harshness) Management Systems, Smart Cabin Comfort Systems, Adaptive Structural Damping Systems, Multi-Functional Control Systems

View the full active noise and vibration control (anvc) system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/active-noise-and-vibration-control-anvc-system-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Active Noise And Vibration Control (ANVC) System Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global Active Noise and Vibration Control (ANVC) System market, with Asia-Pacific projected to grow at the fastest pace in the upcoming period. The report encompasses various regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Active Noise And Vibration Control (ANVC) System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Vibration System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vibration-system-global-market-report

Industrial Noise Control Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-noise-control-global-market-report

Vibration Sensor Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vibration-sensor-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.