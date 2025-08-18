Feed Additives Market to Reach $24.69 Billion by 2029 with 7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Feed Additives Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Feed Additives Market?

In recent times, the feed additives market has experienced robust growth. The market size is projected to increase from $17.55 billion in 2024 to $18.84 billion in 2025, attributing to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The historic growth can be credited to factors such as the growth of livestock production, disease prevention, efficient feed conversion, nutritional demands, and a surge in meat consumption.

The market size of feed additives is anticipated to experience robust expansion in the forthcoming years, with predictions of it reaching $24.69 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The predicted growth during this forecast period can be linked to several factors, including heightened attention to animal welfare, the adoption of sustainable and organic farming methods, precision livestock farming renovations, regulatory shifts, and worldwide population expansion. Key trends expected during this forecast period encompass advancements in technology applied to feed additive manufacturing, the employment of nutrigenomics in feed formulating, strategic partnerships and alliances, regulatory abidance and transparency, digital transformation, and precision in livestock farming.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Feed Additives Market?

The expansion of the feed additives market is likely to be driven by the increasing demand for meat and dairy products. Meat is typically understood as the food product obtained from animal flesh, encompassing creatures like fish and birds, and along with dairy products such as milk, butter, cheese, and ice cream, it constitutes a significant part of a balanced diet. Feed additives, substances added to animal feed to enhance nutritional value, play a critical role in elevating the production and quality of meat and dairy goods. For instance, the Government of Canada official website reported in May 2022, that the average per capita meat consumption in Canada had increased from Can$523.9 in 2017 to Can$601.1 in 2021, and is projected to further grow to Can$723.1 by 2026. Thus, the escalating demand for meat and dairy products is fuelling the growth of the feed additives market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Feed Additives Market?

Major players in the Feed Additives include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• BASF SE

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Novozymes A/S

• Chr. Hansen A/S

• Nutreco N.V.

• Kemin Industries Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Feed Additives Market?

Feed additive industry leaders are focusing their efforts on creating innovative products, including plant-based feed additives, with the goal of improving animal health, increasing feed effectiveness, and advancing sustainable farming methods. They have the potential to vastly improve the overall quality of animal-based products, such as dairy and meat, by intensifying both flavor and nutritional content. A case in point is the PhytriCare IM feed additive launched by Evonik, a Germany-based chemicals corporation, in February 2023. This product is enriched with specifically chosen plant extracts that are high in flavonoids, which are known for their anti-inflammatory benefits. PhytriCare IM is formulated to curb excessive inflammatory reactions in sows, dairy cows, and laying hens, and is widely accessible throughout the EU.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Feed Additives Market Report?

The feed additives market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Amino Acids, Phosphates, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Carotenoids, Enzymes, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Flavors And Sweeteners, Antibiotics, Other Products

2) By Livestock: Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals, Other livestocks

3) By On Source Type: Synthetic, Natural

4) By Form: Liquid, Dry

Subsegments:

1) By Amino Acids: L-Lysine, L-Threonine, L-Tryptophan, Methionine, Other Amino Acids

2) By Phosphates: Dicalcium Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Tricalcium Phosphate, Other Phosphates

3) By Vitamins: Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, B-Vitamins, Other Vitamins

4) By Acidifiers: Organic Acidifiers, Inorganic Acidifiers, Blend of Acidifiers

5) By Carotenoids: Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Other Carotenoids

6) By Enzymes: Proteases, Amylases, Phytases, Cellulases, Other Enzymes

7) By Mycotoxin Detoxifiers: Adsorbents, Biochemical Detoxifiers, Other Detoxifiers

8) By Flavors And Sweeteners: Natural Flavors, Artificial Flavors, Sweeteners

9) By Antibiotics: Tetracyclines, Penicillins, Macrolides, Other Antibiotics

10) By Other Products: Probiotics, Prebiotics, Phytogenics, Other Additives

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Feed Additives Industry?

In 2024, the feed additives market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

