Dog Vaccines Market Anticipated to Grow at 7.4% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Dog Vaccines Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Dog Vaccines Market In 2025?

The market for dog vaccines has seen a robust expansion in the past few years. The market value is projected to increase from $3.61 billion in 2024 to a substantial $3.8 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The impressive growth during the historic period is credited to advanced vaccination procedures, heightened consciousness about zoonotic diseases, globalization and movement, educational advocacy, research initiatives and vaccine creation, and progress in veterinary practices.

The market size for dog vaccines is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years, expanding to a value of $5.05 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Reasons for this expected increase during the forecast period are higher pet adoption rates, an increase in health awareness among pet keepers, government rules and directives, a trend toward seeing pets as family members, and the widespread nature of canine diseases. Key trends projected for the forecast period encompass pet insurance and health schemes, vaccine availability and accessibility, tailored vaccination plans, shifting disease trends, and the creation of new vaccines.

Download a free sample of the dog vaccines market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8443&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Dog Vaccines Global Market Growth?

The dog vaccines market is projected to grow due to the increase in pet dog ownership. A pet dog is a domesticated companion animal that lives in a household. Dog vaccines are injections administered to dogs, starting from their puppy stage and continuing into adulthood, to stimulate their immune system. This helps the dogs combat microorganisms and prevents them from falling ill, or at least reduces the severity of symptoms. The National Pet Owners Survey by the American Pet Products Association 2021-2022, a non-profit industry organization based in the U.S., revealed that 70% of US households, equating to 90.5 million homes, had pets. Out of these, 69 million households chose dogs as their pets, the highest number compared to any other pet animals. Therefore, the escalating adoption of pet dogs is fueling the expansion of the dog vaccines market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Dog Vaccines Industry?

Major players in the Dog Vaccines include:

• Vetoquinol S.A.

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Ceva Sante Animale

• Heska Corporation

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Virbac Animal Health Pvt. Ltd.

• Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

• Zoetis Inc.

• CZ Vaccines

• Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Dog Vaccines Market In The Globe?

The dog vaccines market is increasingly influenced by the trend of technological innovation. Leading firms in the sector are adopting cutting-edge technology to enhance vaccine production. For instance, Merck Animal Health, a predominant American firm offering veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and tech solutions, launched the game-changing Nobivac Intra-Trac Oral BbPi in September 2022. This is the first oral vaccine to offer mucosal protection and simple oral administration. It's intended for immunizing healthy dogs that are 7 weeks old or more against canine parainfluenza virus and Bordetella bronchiseptica. The vaccine leverages groundbreaking technology called Immuno-Mist-RTM provided by Intervet, a subsidiary of Merck & Co. This transformative technology, Immuno-Mist-RTM, significantly enhances contact with the mucosal surface area.

What Segments Are Covered In The Dog Vaccines Market Report?

The dog vaccines market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Attenuated Live Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, DNA Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines

2) By Route Of Administration: Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Intranasal

3) By Application: Below 6 Months, Above 6 Months

Subsegments:

1) By Attenuated Live Vaccines: Canine Parvovirus Vaccine, Canine Distemper Vaccine, Canine Adenovirus Vaccine

2) By Conjugate Vaccines: Canine Leptospira Vaccine, Canine Bordetella Vaccine

3) By Inactivated Vaccines: Canine Parvovirus Vaccine, Canine Influenza Vaccine

4) By Subunit Vaccines: Canine Lyme Disease Vaccine, Canine Parainfluenza Vaccine

5) By Toxoid Vaccines: Canine Leptospirosis Toxoid Vaccine

6) By DNA Vaccines: Canine Melanoma Vaccine

7) By Recombinant Vaccines: Canine Lyme Disease Recombinant Vaccine, Canine Bordetella Recombinant Vaccine

View the full dog vaccines market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dog-vaccines-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Dog Vaccines Market By 2025?

In 2024, the biggest player in the dog vaccines market was the Asia-Pacific region. The market report for dog vaccines encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Dog Vaccines Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Dog And Cat Food Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dog-and-cat-food-global-market-report

Dog Food Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dog-food-global-market-report

Dog Training Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dog-training-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.