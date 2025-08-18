2D Display For Defense And Aerospace Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2029 with 5.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's 2D Display For Defense And Aerospace Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The 2D Display For Defense And Aerospace Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, the market size for 2D displays in the defense and aerospace sectors has experienced significant growth. It is anticipated that the market will expand from a value of $3.91 billion in 2024 to $4.15 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Factors like the rising utilization of cockpit display systems in fighter aircraft, increased reliance on radar and navigation displays, the escalating need for situational awareness during combat missions, growing demand for real-time surveillance feeds, and higher defense budgets in developed countries have fuelled the growth during the historic period.

In the upcoming years, the 2D display sector of the defense and aerospace market is forecasted to experience robust growth, marking a rise to $5.20 billion by 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This projected growth can be attributed to factors such as an increased emphasis on human-machine interactions in defense systems, an expanding implementation of augmented display interfaces in avionics, a growing necessity for sturdy, lightweight display elements, an escalated use of 2D displays in spacecraft and satellites, and a surging demand for high-resolution touchscreen displays in cockpits. Key trends anticipated throughout the forecast period encompass the evolution of intelligent display systems, incorporation with augmented reality (AR) systems, coordination with mission management systems, advancement in flexible display panels, and innovative strides in real-time data visualization.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For 2D Display For Defense And Aerospace Market?

The accelerated expansion of the aviation sector is projected to drive the progress of the 2D display market within the defense and aerospace sectors. The aviation field encompasses the economic sector related to the creation, operation, and upkeep of aircraft, along with the services and infrastructure associated with air travel and conveyance. The rapid expansion in the aviation sector is predominantly due to surging air passenger counts, thereby driving demand for augmented flights and airlines services. 2D displays for defense and aerospace applications are deployed within the aviation sector to furnish pilots and crew members with immediate, high-definition visual data that enhances their grasp of the situation, navigation, and mission efficacy. As reported by Aircraft Interiors International, a UK-based media entity, in January 2024, there was a 91% surge in aircraft orders in 2023 compared to 2022. This was driven by a 78% rise in single-aisle aircraft orders and a staggering 169% increment in orders for widebody aircraft. Furthermore, new aircraft deliveries stood at 1,265 units in 2023, resulting in an 11% growth year-over-year. Thus, the swift expansion of the aviation sector is fuelling the progression of the 2D display market in the defense and aerospace sectors.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The 2D Display For Defense And Aerospace Market?

Major players in the 2D Display For Defense And Aerospace Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• BAE Systems plc

• General Digital Corporation

• Excelitas Technologies Corp.

• Barco NV

• Korry Electronics Co.

• Crystal Group Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of 2D Display For Defense And Aerospace Market?

Key players in the 2D display market for defense and aeronautics are concentrating on the progression of cutting-edge innovations like multi-focal immersive displays, to boost situational comprehension and mission training aptitudes. These displays can exhibit visuals at various focal depths, thereby augmenting 2D display systems in defense and aerospace, and heightening their credibility and situational awareness. Breylon Inc, a firm from the US specializing in display technology, collaborated with Lockheed Martin Corporation, another US-based defense and aerospace enterprise, in November 2024. Together, they introduced Ultra Reality Extend, a multi-focal immersive display curated for advanced simulation and training in defense and aeronautic purposes at I/ITSEC. This system amalgamates monocular depth modulation with the amplification of light field, thereby providing an expanded field of view and enhanced depth visuals, eliminating the requirement of a VR headset. Designed for settings that demand high-performance, it enhances immersion through high contrast, resolution exceeding 4K, and the capacity for multi-user viewing. This leads to notable improvements in performance within settings like control rooms and simulation labs.

How Is The 2D Display For Defense And Aerospace Market Segmented?

The 2D display for defense and aerospace market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Avionics, Military Systems, Simulation And Training, Surveillance And Reconnaissance

2) By Display Technology: Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD), Light Emitting Diode (LED), Organic Light Emitting Diode, Micro-Light Emitting Diode, Other Technologies

3) By Display Size: Small Display, Medium Display, Large Display

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturers, Retailer

5) By End Use: Airborne Systems, Land Systems, Naval Systems

Subsegments:

1) By Avionics: Head-Up Displays (HUD), Multi-Function Displays (MFD), Navigation Displays, Flight Control Panels, Cockpit Instrumentation Displays

2) By Military Systems: Command and Control Displays, Target Acquisition Displays, Tactical Display Panels, Weapon System Interface Screens

3) By Simulation And Training: Virtual Cockpit Display Units, Training Console Monitors, Visual Projection Systems, Mission Rehearsal Display Panels

4) By Surveillance And Reconnaissance: Ground Control Station Displays, Aerial Surveillance Screens, Radar Operator Consoles, Intelligence Analysis Displays

Which Is The Dominating Region For The 2D Display For Defense And Aerospace Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global 2D display market for defense and aerospace. The forecast period, however, anticipates the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the 2D display for defense and aerospace market includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

