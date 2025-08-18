PHILIPPINES, August 18 - Press Release

August 18, 2025 EDCOM 2: Navotas' targeted programs and mobile libraries raise literacy of students The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) proudly recognizes Navotas City for its outstanding commitment and significant achievements in promoting literacy and numeracy, as demonstrated through its participation in the Bayang Bumabasa: Mayors for Literacy Challenge. Mayor John Rey Tiangco wholeheartedly accepted this challenge, emphasizing the city's high regard for education, particularly in literacy and numeracy. Navotas City has emerged as a frontrunner in fostering a culture of reading and lifelong learning, particularly through its innovative mobile library program and impressive gains in comprehensive literacy assessment scores. The city has shown exceptional progress, leading in the comprehensive literacy assessment across Metro Manila. This success is further evidenced by a 65% increase in the number of children identified as 'grade-ready' in reading by the end of School Year 2024-2025, an improvement achieved with the support of dedicated programs such as Basa, Navoteño, and NavoReads. To ensure targeted support, Navotas implements individual learner reading profiles for every student to precisely identify those who require reading intervention or remediation. The city also proudly operates its "Joyful Reading Treasures" mobile library which actively circulates among child development centers, 'kindergarten on wheels,' and various barangays, bringing books and learning directly to children and fostering a love for reading at an early age. Education is highly valued in Navotas, with free schooling provided from preschool all the way to college. The city also offers a wide range of scholarships covering academics, sports, arts, and specific scholarships for the families of their top 10 most outstanding fisherfolk. In a unique initiative, the "NavoYouth Tutors Initiative" is a short-term employment program that engages college students to teach reading and math, reinforcing foundational skills within the community. Looking to the future, Navotas is set to launch a digital literacy program for out-of-school youth. Furthermore, the Navotas Institute offers free courses in Korean and Japanese language and culture, promoting literacy in diverse languages. Mayor Tiangco, in accepting the literacy challenge, underscored the city's dedication, stating, "Knowledge is the key to a bright future. Here in Navotas, we are a city that reads. We collectively ensure that every child can read for a reading nation". EDCOM 2 commends Navotas City's comprehensive and proactive approach to literacy and numeracy, setting a commendable example for other local government units. Mayor Tiangco has passed on the Mayor's Literacy Challenge to Mayor Nancy Binay of Makati City, underscoring the collaborative spirit of this important nationwide initiative.

