PHILIPPINES, August 18 - Press Release

August 18, 2025 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the growing support by local officials for accountability on flood control projects Tuloy lang tayo sa pangangalampag tungkol dito sa multi-billion flood control scam. Dapat may mahuli at makasuhan na mga opisyal, at may mablacklist na kontraktor. Yung mga pipigil o ayaw tumulong sa imbestigasyon, isama na rin sa kakasuhan. Ngayon, si Presidente mismo ang nagsabi na kahit kaalyado niya ay di niya tatantanan. Simple lang dapat: kapag sangkot ka sa flood control scam, mananagot ka. Kaligtasan ng mga Pilipino ang pinagkakakitaan ng mga abusado, at dapat silang humarap sa batas. I am also encouraged by the growing number of mayors and other local officials speaking out against these anomalous flood control projects. Kaya sa parating na 2026 national budget, titiyakin nating hindi makakalusot ang mga kalokohan tulad nito. And instead of being one agency or institution, multiple agencies ranging from the Commission on Audit, the Office of the Ombudsman, and the Department of Justice should work together to obtain evidence and uncover the paper and money trails. We need to find the big bosses orchestrating these controversial projects.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.