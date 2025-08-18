Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market?

The market size of the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing has experienced strong growth in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from a value of $37.12 billion in 2024 to $39.63 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The driving factors behind this historic growth include environmental considerations, the rising demand for precision medicine, adoption of a one health approach, increased consumer awareness, and expansion in companion animal healthcare.

The market size for veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing is predicted to witness robust expansion in the coming years, escalating to $53.66 billion by 2029 with a 7.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors influencing this growth during the forecast period include mitigating antibiotic resistance, adherence to regulatory norms, impacts of global health incidents, and an increase in pet ownership. Noteworthy trends expected during this period encompass innovative solutions, regulatory focus, control of zoonotic diseases, and standards in the livestock industry.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market?

The escalating occurrence of zoonotic diseases could likely fuel the expansion of the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. A zoonotic disease is an infectious ailment that can be transmitted between different animal species, including from humans to animals (or human to human). The increasing instances of such diseases necessitate the testing and identification of suitable animal medications. Veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing is instrumental in selecting the optimum drug for treating bacterial infections in animals, taking into account previous treatments and other factors. For example, in July 2022, a report released by a US government agency and published by the World Health Organization revealed a 64% increase in zoonotic cases in Africa. Additionally, there has been an upsurge in zoonotic diseases not only globally but also in India. These proliferating infectious diseases in humans constitute 60% of cases, with 816 zoonotic pathogens out of 1407 human pathogens. Consequently, the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases is stimulating the growth of the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market?

Major players in the Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing include:

• BioMérieux SA

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Bruker Corporation

• Condalab SA

• FASTinov SA

• Hardy Diagnostics Co.

• HiMedia Laboratories

• Liofilchem Srl

• Mast Group Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market?

The rise of technological breakthroughs is a significant trend becoming prevalent in the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. Key players in the veterinary market are zeroing in on developing new technologies to maintain their market prominence. The latest trend in the market is the use of cutting-edge imaging methods and algorithms to provide quicker, dependable, and more precise veterinary AST (antimicrobial susceptibility testing). Take for example bioMérieux, a biotech firm based in France, which received FDA 510(k) clearance for its novel VITEK MS PRIME, MALDI-TOF1 type mass spectrometry identification system in March 2022. Post FDA 510(k) clearance, this system is now commercially sold in countries that recognize CE-marking, including the United States. It delivers swift and accurate pathogen identification, facilitating more expedient and specialized antimicrobial therapy.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Report?

The veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Disks And Plates, Culture Media, Accessories And Consumables, Automated AST (Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test) Instruments

2) By Animal Type: Livestock Animals, Companion Animals

3) By End-Use: Veterinary Reference Lab, Veterinary Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Disks And Plates: Antibiotic Disks, Agar Plates

2) By Culture Media: Selective Culture Media, General Purpose Media

3) By Accessories And Consumables: Incubators, Sterilization Equipment, Pipettes And Reagents

4) By Automated AST (Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test) Instruments: Fully Automated Systems, Semi-Automated Systems

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Industry?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the market for veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing. The expected growth status of this region is also included in the report. The report covers detailed analysis of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

