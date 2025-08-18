Veterinary API Manufacturing Market | Opportunities, Share, Growth & Competitive Analysis Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Market In 2025?

The market for manufacturing veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients has seen a significant increase in size over the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $7.46 billion in 2024 to $8.03 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This historical growth can be linked to a surge in pet ownership, strict regulatory norms, heightened interest in animal nutrition, investments in research and development, and global economic expansion.

In the upcoming years, substantial growth is anticipated in the veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing market, which is projected to reach a value of $11.12 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.5%. This predicted growth in the forecasted span is attributed to the progression of personalized veterinary medicine, global expansion, focus on regulatory compliance, escalating relevance of animal welfare, advancement in drug delivery structures, and increased demand for nutraceuticals. Key trends to watch during this period include improvements in manufacturing technologies, the growing trend of outsourcing API manufacturing, transition towards biotechnology-based APIs, digitization and automation in manufacturing, and international expansion of the veterinary API market.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Global Market Growth?

The rise in pet ownership is predicted to boost the expansion of the veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing market. These pet owners, whether through purchase or adoption, ensure their pets receive necessary health services thereby driving the demand for veterinary drugs. For instance, Animal Medicines Australia, a non-profit organization situated in Australia, reported a marked increase in pet ownership in 2022. The number of pet owners soared to 28,730.8 in 2022, a rise from 39% in 2021, marking a 24% increase. This signified a firm upward trend in pet adoption and spending on pet care. The swell in pet ownership further emphasizes the growing fondness for pets within Australian homes. Hence, the augmenting number of pet owners propels the veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Market?

Major players in the Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing include:

• Alivira Animal Health Limited

• Excel Industries Limited

• Ofichem Group B.V.

• Jiangsu Lingyun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• SUANFARMA S.A.

• NGL Fine-Chem Limited

• FIS - Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A.

• Lupin Limited

• Aurobindo Pharma Limited

• Saneca Pharmaceuticals AS

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Market In The Globe?

Product innovation is emerging as a significant trend in veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing market. The key market players are focusing on developing innovative products to maintain their standing in the market. For instance, Zoetis Inc., a US-based company specializing in pet and livestock medication, declared in January 2022 that it had received approval from the US FDA for their product Solensia (frunevetmab injection), used in managing osteoarthritis (OA) pain in cats. Solensia sets itself apart as it is the only injectable treatment in the US that utilizes monoclonal antibodies for relief of feline OA pain. It functions by identifying and neutralizing nerve growth factor (NGF), a primary instigator of pain associated with osteoarthritis.

What Segments Are Covered In The Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Market Report?

The veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Antiparasitic, Anti-Infectives, Vaccines, NSAIDs

2) By Service Type: In House, Contract Outsourcing

3) By Synthesis Type: Chemical Based API, Biological API, Highly Potent API

Subsegments:

1) By Antiparasitic: Endectocides, Anthelmintics, Antiprotozoals

2) By Anti-Infectives: Antibiotics, Antifungals, Antivirals

3) By Vaccines: Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines

4) By NSAIDs (Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs): Non-Selective NSAIDs, COX-2 Inhibitors

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market in manufacturing veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients. The report on this market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

