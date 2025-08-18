Demand for Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $155.05 Billion by 2029

Automotive Sheet Metal Components Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Automotive Sheet Metal Components Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market Be By 2025?

Recent years have seen a constant expansion in the size of the automotive sheet metal components market. The market size is projected to rise from $133.29 billion in 2024 to $136.89 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. Various factors have contributed to this growth in the historical period, including traditional manufacturing methods, levels of vehicle production, cost-efficiency, structural strength necessities, and design adaptability.

The market for automotive sheet metal components is on track to witness consistent expansion in the coming years. It is projected to reach $155.05 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The upswing in the prediction period can be credited to the rise in electric vehicle use, inclusion of progressive safety features, compliance with international regulatory norms, intelligent connectivity prerequisites, and a strong supply chain. Observations for the prediction period involve weight reduction for improved fuel efficacy, intricate shapes, and pioneering forming techniques, the influence of electrification on component design, increased utilization of aluminum alloys, robust supply chain, and regionalization.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market Landscape?

The increasing popularity of electric cars is predicted to fuel the expansion of the automotive sheet metal components industry. Electric vehicles are automobiles powered by an electric motor that derives its electricity from a battery and can be charged externally. Due to electric vehicles' extensive dependence on lightweight materials for enhanced performance, car manufacturers are anticipated to substitute conventional steel parts with aluminum, magnesium, and other lightweight alloys. This material substitution trend is predicted to inflate the demand for sheet metal parts that can be molded, stamped, and fused into intricate shapes. For example, statistics from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a governmental agency in the United States, revealed that the fraction of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) in new light-duty automobile sales hit 17.7% in Q3 of 2023. Furthermore, BEVs represented 16.0% of all new car sales for the year, progressing from 12.5% in 2022 and 9.0% in 2021. This reflects a significant surge in electric vehicle demand, showcasing increased consumer inclination and market enlargement. Consequently, the escalating use of electric cars will propel the automotive sheet metal components industry's growth.

Who Are The Top Players In The Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market?

Major players in the Automotive Sheet Metal Components include:

• Novelis Inc.

• Aleris International Inc.

• General Stamping and Metal Works

• O’Neal Manufacturing Services

• Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

• Larsen Manufacturing LLC

• Amada Co. Ltd.

• Paul Craemer GmbH

• Omax Autos Ltd.

• Frank Dudley Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Automotive Sheet Metal Components Industry?

The increasing influence of technological advancements is becoming a significant trend in the automotive sheet metal components industry. Major companies within this market are centering their efforts on creating innovative solutions to enhance their market position. For instance, Desktop Metal Inc., a company based in the US which specializes in 3D printing systems and designs, launched the Figur G15 in September 2022. This product is a platform that enables the molding of standard sheet metal straight from a digital design file, utilizing advanced Digital Sheet Forming (DSF) technology. This eliminates the need for stamping equipment, molds, dies, or presses. It incorporates a unique build box design that diminishes force distribution during the building process, ensuring accurate precision while adopting a flexible, progressive approach to forming. This reduces the substantial upfront costs and long delays typically associated with specialized tools, molds, and dies, thus enabling sheet metal manufacturers to capitalize on the advantages of digitalization. This also contributes to increased business agility and broadens the accessibility of sheet metal forming to a range of applications across varied volumes.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market

The automotive sheet metal components market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Steel, Aluminum

2) By Distribution Channel: Offline Sales, Online Sales

3) By Application: Interior, Drivetrain, Engine, Exterior, Chassis

Subsegments:

1) By Steel: Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, High-Strength Steel, Galvanized Steel

2) By Aluminum: Alloyed Aluminum, Unalloyed Aluminum, Coated Aluminum

Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the biggest region in terms of automotive sheet metal components was Asia-Pacific, with expected continued growth. The market report further discusses regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

