Architectural And Structural Metals Market Set to Reach $752.39 Billion by 2029

Architectural And Structural Metals Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Architectural And Structural Metals Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Architectural And Structural Metals Market Through 2025?

The market size of architectural and structural metals has witnessed a consistent increase in the past years. The value is anticipated to rise from $610.26 billion in 2024 to $633.44 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The past growth period reflected the impact of construction and infrastructure development, population growth and urbanization, industrial and commercial construction activities, current architectural trends and governmental infrastructure investments.

The size of the architectural and structural metals market is projected to witness consistent expansion in the following years. By 2029, it is set to reach $752.4 billion, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The predicted growth during this forecast period is contributed by factors such as sustainable construction methodologies, smart building advancements, projects on renewable energy, infrastructure upgrades for resilience, and global trends towards urbanization. During this period, key trends include emphasis on building information modeling (BIM), developing energy-efficient building structures, urban development and infrastructure advancement, the adoption of recycled and upcycled metals, and the impact of global architectural trends.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Architectural And Structural Metals Market?

The increasing momentum in the construction sector is forecasted to promote the expansion of the architectural and structural metals market. Essentially, construction is the activity of building, modifying, refurbishing, renovating, or demolishing a structure. It also concerns the production or creation of a tangible object. Architectural and structural metals are sought after in the construction industry as they make building structures resilient, durable, and lighter, ensuring the structures are quality and long-lasting. Thus, a flourishing construction sector will enhance market expansion. For example, the UK's Office of National Statistics reported in November 2023 that total new work in construction skyrocketed by 15.8%, achieving a record-breaking value of £132,989 million in 2023. In addition, in 2022, total new work witnessed an increase of £18,161 million, with the private sector growing by 16.8% and the public sector expanding by 13.1%. Consequently, this development fuels the growth of the architectural and structural metals market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Architectural And Structural Metals Market?

Major players in the Architectural And Structural Metals include:

• NCI Building Systems Inc.

• Gibraltar Industries Inc.

• Valmont Industries Inc.

• Arconic Inc.

• Nucor Corporation

• United States Steel Corporation

• ArcelorMittal SA

• China Baowu Steel Group

• JFE Steel Corporation

• Nippon Steel Corporation

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Architectural And Structural Metals Market In The Future?

In the architectural and structural metals market, technological innovation is a crucial trend that is gathering momentum. Firms holding significant market shares are prioritizing advancements in technology to solidify their standing in the market. For example, in December 2022, a software developer known as CYPE, based in Spain and specializing in technical solutions for professionals in architecture, engineering, and construction, introduced a novel tool called StruBIM Steel. This tool is distinctively created for developing and managing BIM (building information model) models for steel detailing, as well as generating fully complete structural drawings ready for fabrication with just a single click. The files produced using the software can be sent straight to the fabrication workshops. It also facilitates continuous review and modification of fabrication drawings and assembly drawings.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Architectural And Structural Metals Market

The architectural and structural metals market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Plate Work And Fabricated Structural Products, Ornamental And Architectural Metal Products

2) By Application: Construction, Manufacturing, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Plate Work And Fabricated Structural Products: Steel Plates, Beams And Columns, Frames And Trusses

2) By Ornamental And Architectural Metal Products: Railing And Fencing, Gates And Grilles, Decorative Metalwork, Roof And Facade Systems

Global Architectural And Structural Metals Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the architectural and structural metals market. The growth forecast for this region was included in the market report, which also covered other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

