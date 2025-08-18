Swine Feed Probiotic Yeast Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Swine Feed Probiotic Yeast Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Swine Feed Probiotic Yeast Market Size And Growth?

The market for probiotic yeast in swine feed has seen consistent expansion in the past few years. The market value is projected to rise from $1.46 billion in 2024 to $1.53 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This robust growth during the historical period can be traced back to factors such as confirmation of advantages through scientific means, widespread industry acceptance and successful outcomes, a trend towards discontinuing antibiotic growth stimulants, exploration of pig gut health and increased cognizance about feed efficiency.

The market for probiotic yeast in swine feed is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years. The market value is predicted to reach $2.02 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This projected growth over the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as investment in research and development, burgeoning markets in developing economies, the rising demand for natural feed additives, an increase in swine production, and an emphasis on animal health and welfare. Key trends likely to be observed during the forecast period include an increase in livestock production, an escalating focus on gut health, a growing demand for natural alternatives, advancements in probiotic technology, and regulatory backing for feed additives.

What Are The Factors Driving The Swine Feed Probiotic Yeast Market?

The swine feed probiotic yeast market is set to thrive due to an anticipated rise in livestock consumption. Livestock includes domesticated animals like cattle, sheep, pigs, goats, horses, and other non-poultry animals. Swine feed probiotic yeast is a key component in elevating the gut health of pigs by reducing pathogen levels and enhancing their immunity. This reduces the reliance on antibiotics in pig feed, mitigating antimicrobial resistance and ensuring pork meat is safer to consume. In February 2024, the United States Department of Agriculture, a federal agency, predicted beef exports would constitute 11.3% of the production in 2023, and this is projected to be 10.6% in 2024. In addition, the estimated population of cattle and calves stands at 87.16 million. As such, the increase in livestock consumption is fueling the expansion of the swine feed probiotic yeast market.

Which Players Dominate The Swine Feed Probiotic Yeast Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Swine Feed Probiotic Yeast include:

• Chr. Hansen A/S

• Koninklijke DSM N V

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Alltech

• Kemin Industries Inc.

• Biorigin

• Cargill Incorporated

• Nutreco N V

• Lallemand Inc.

• Novus International Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Swine Feed Probiotic Yeast Market?

Product innovation is presently a significant trend in the swine feed probiotic yeast market. The principal businesses in this market are concentrating on refining the efficiency of their probiotic yeast for use in pig feed. Take, for example, in January 2023, Phileo by Lesaffre, a company headquartered in France that specialises in animal performance and welfare solutions via live yeasts, bacteria, and yeast products. They unveiled a probiotic yeast called Actisaf Sc 47 HR+ specifically designed for swine feed and poultry feed. The innovative microspherule shape of the Actisaf Sc 47 HR+ has been developed to resist combined temperature, friction and moisture during the process of creating pelleted feed without needing an external material coating.

How Is The Swine Feed Probiotic Yeast Market Segmented?

The swine feed probiotic yeast market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Live, Spent, Yeast Derivatives

2) By Genus: Saccharomyces Spp., Kluyveromyces Spp., Other Genuses

3) By Form: Dry, Instant, Fresh

Subsegments:

1) By Live: Probiotic Live Yeast, Fermented Live Yeast

2) By Spent: Dried Spent Yeast, Liquid Spent Yeast

3) By Yeast Derivatives: Yeast Extract, Beta-Glucans, Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS)

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Swine Feed Probiotic Yeast Market?

In 2024, the swine feed probiotic yeast market was led by the Asia-Pacific region. This report incorporates the analysis of various territories including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa for the projected growth of this market.

