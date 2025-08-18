Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market CAGR to be at 9.2% from 2025 to 2029 | $3.88 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Pet Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market Through 2025?

The market for pet diabetes care devices has seen significant expansion in preceding times. The market value, having climbed from $2.56 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $2.74 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include the launch of glucose monitoring devices, surge in diagnosed cases of diabetes in pets, enhancement in treatment results, escalation in expenditure on pet healthcare and increased levels of education and veterinary assistance.

Expectations point towards robust growth in the pet diabetes care devices market over the coming years, with predictions to soar to $3.89 billion by 2029; this equates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. Factors contributing to this upswing throughout the forecast period include heightened awareness of pet health, adoption of interconnected devices, bespoke treatment solutions, inclusivity of telehealth, and investment in research and development. Notable trends projected for this time frame include collaborations and partnerships, advancements in insulin delivery, programs for educating and raising awareness, telemedicine and remote veterinary services, personalized, and directed treatment.

Download a free sample of the pet diabetes care devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9374&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market Landscape?

The growth of the pet diabetes care device market is anticipated to be accelerated by the rising spending on pet health. This refers to the money pet owners invest in addressing their pets' health problems. This expenditure encompasses veterinary care, necessary equipment, and pet healthcare devices. To illustrate, the American Veterinary Medical Association, a non-profit organization based in the US, reported in October 2022 that consumer spending on dogs and cats experienced an overall increase between 2020 and 2022. The average annual cost of vet visits for households with a single dog escalated to $362 in 2022, up from $224 in the previous two years. As a result, the pet diabetes care device market is being boosted by the surge in pet health spending.

Who Are The Key Players In The Pet Diabetes Care Devices Industry?

Major players in the Pet Diabetes Care Devices include:

• Allison Medical Inc.

• Zoetis Inc.

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica Inc.

• Henry Schein Animal Health

• Apotex Inc.

• Merck Co. Inc.

• Trividia Health Inc.

• UltiMed Inc.

• ACON Laboratories Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market In The Future?

Advancements in technology mark a pivotal trend in the pet diabetes care device market. Key players in the industry are continuously innovating to consolidate their market presence. A case in point is Zoetis Inc., a veterinary pharmaceutical organization based in the US, which unveiled the AlphaTrak 3 blood glucose monitoring system for cats and dogs in February 2023. The new system features a mobile app enabling pet owners and veterinary professionals to collect, store and share pertinent data. Communication and data exchange swiftly occur via the mobile app, encouraging a faster sharing of a pet's blood sugar levels and crucial details with veteran practices in real-time. This instant sharing instills greater assurance in pet owners and veterinarians while managing diabetic pet care. The AlphaTrak 3 glucose monitoring device provides accurate readings within a mere five seconds, an improvement on its predecessor, AlphaTrak 2. The system requires only 0.3 microliters of blood and provides glucose readings ranging between 20 and 750 milligrams per deciliter. The advanced AlphaTrak 3 app extends its data capture from users, accommodating information on their pet's feeding, drinking, activity patterns, and the timing of insulin administration.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market

The pet diabetes care devices market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Animal Type: Dogs, Cats, Horses

2) By Device: Glucose Monitoring Devices, Insulin Delivery Devices

3) By End Users: Homecare, Veterinary Hospitals, Others End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Dogs: Insulin Delivery Devices, Glucose Monitoring Devices, Blood Glucose Test Strips, Continuous Glucose Monitors

2) By Cats: Insulin Delivery Devices, Glucose Monitoring Devices, Blood Glucose Test Strips, Continuous Glucose Monitors

3) By Horses: Insulin Delivery Devices, Glucose Monitoring Devices, Blood Glucose Test Strips, Continuous Glucose Monitors

View the full pet diabetes care devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-diabetes-care-devices-global-market-report

Global Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the market for pet diabetes care devices. The report on pet diabetes care devices market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Pet Cloning Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-cloning-global-market-report

Pet Food Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-food-global-market-report

Pet Healthcare Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-healthcare-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.