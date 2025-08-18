Here are some productivity and economic reform opportunities for Australia, according to Climateworks experts

Ahead of the Australian Government’s roundtable, four Climateworks experts give their view of the key opportunities for productivity and economic reform.

Helen Rowe, Transport Program Manager

‘After years of discussion, road user charging is finally gaining traction.

‘It could be a powerful tool to boost productivity, build economic resilience and help achieve climate goals – in a sector that’s on track to be Australia’s largest source of emissions by 2030.

‘Road user charging is not just a one-for-one swap with the current fuel excise.

‘If designed well, it could do far more than just plug a revenue gap.

‘The government’s roundtable is the perfect springboard for this conversation to ensure we get the settings right.’

Cassandra Williams, Head of Enterprise Programs and Strategy

‘Right now, the Your Future, Your Super performance test is a quiet but powerful handbrake on climate-aligned investment.

‘If the performance test doesn’t evolve, it won’t just lag behind, it will stand in the way of capital flowing to the productive, resilient, climate-aligned economy Australia is ready to build.

‘Australia’s $3.9 trillion superannuation system is one of our nation’s greatest economic assets.

‘It lifts GDP, boosts productivity, and could be a game-changer for the clean energy transition – if we let it.’

Kylie Turner, Sustainable Economies Lead

‘Flipping the script for renewable energy approvals from a project-by-project basis to an upfront national assessment that balances energy, nature and community could fast-track approvals.

‘A powerful tool at our disposal is digital mapping.

‘It would allow us to identify areas best suited for projects and, importantly, enable early engagement with communities to boost co-benefits and overall buy-in.’

Liam Walsh, Food, Land and Ocean Lead

‘Increasing food, fibre and energy production whilst at the same time protecting and restoring nature is a significant economic and societal challenge.

‘Policy reforms in climate, energy and nature are needed at an individual level, but it is also important for Australia to tackle them together.

‘Now is the time to lift our gaze from the individual pieces of the puzzle and look at food, climate and nature together.’

