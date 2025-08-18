Peristaltic Pump Market to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2034, Driven by Pharmaceutical and Water Treatment Demand

Reports And Data

The Peristaltic Pump Market will grow from USD 1.5B in 2024 to USD 2.5B by 2034, driven by pharma demand, water treatment, and smart pump innovations.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Peristaltic Pump Market is expected to see steady growth over the next decade, expanding from USD 1.5 billion in 2024 to USD 2.5 billion by 2034. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%, driven by rising demand in the pharmaceutical industry, increasing adoption in water and wastewater treatment, and ongoing technological innovation.Market OverviewNorth America currently holds the largest market share, supported by strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by rapid industrialization and infrastructure development, particularly in sustainable water management projects.Pharmaceuticals remain the largest application segment, as peristaltic pumps are widely used for contamination-free and precise fluid handling. Other important applications include water treatment and chemical processing.Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/13449 Key Market DriversPharmaceutical Industry GrowthThe pharmaceutical sector is expanding at an estimated 6% annually, creating strong demand for sterile and accurate fluid transfer systems. Peristaltic pumps are widely used in drug manufacturing, cleanroom environments, and laboratory settings, making this industry one of the largest growth drivers.Water and Wastewater TreatmentGlobal investments in water infrastructure are increasing by about 10% per year. Peristaltic pumps are preferred in this sector for their ability to handle abrasive and viscous fluids without contamination. With growing concerns about water sustainability, adoption is expected to rise significantly.Technological AdvancementsThe integration of IoT-enabled pumps is transforming the industry by enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. IoT-enabled devices are projected to grow at a rate of 15% annually. At the same time, energy-efficient pump designs are in high demand, driven by a 12% increase in sustainability-focused investments.Market RestraintsWhile growth prospects are strong, the industry faces challenges:High Initial Costs: Advanced models, especially those with IoT features, can be costly, making it difficult for small and medium enterprises to adopt. Surveys show that nearly half of SMEs cite cost as the main barrier.Pressure Limitations: Peristaltic pumps have limited capacity for high-pressure applications, restricting their use in industries such as oil and gas. Currently, only about 30% of pumps are used in applications exceeding 10 bar.Regulatory Compliance: Manufacturers must meet multiple international standards such as CE and ISO certifications, which increase costs and operational complexity.Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/peristaltic-pump-market Market Volume and Price TrendsThe market is expected to grow from 1.2 million units in 2024 to 1.8 million units in 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 4.2%. While volume growth is slower than revenue growth, this indicates a shift toward higher-value, technologically advanced products.Prices have seen moderate fluctuations, with average prices rising 3% in 2024 due to higher costs for elastomers and plastics. Regional differences are clear: North America maintains higher prices due to advanced technology adoption, while Asia Pacific remains cost-competitive due to local production and lower labor costs.AI-driven pricing models are increasingly being used, with early adopters reporting a 4% increase in selling prices and nearly 2% margin improvements.Peristaltic Pump Market SegmentationBy Product TypeHose PumpsTube PumpsBy ApplicationPharmaceuticalWater and Wastewater TreatmentFood and BeverageChemical ProcessingBy End UserIndustrialCommercialResidentialBy TechnologyTraditionalIoT-EnabledBy Distribution ChannelDirect SalesDistributorsIndustry TrendsGrowing adoption of IoT-enabled peristaltic pumps for smart monitoring and predictive maintenance.Rising focus on energy-efficient pump designs, supported by global sustainability initiatives.Increasing demand in water and wastewater treatment as governments and organizations prioritize water management.Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/13449 Leading CompaniesKey players shaping the market include Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Verder Group, and Cole-Parmer Instrument Company.Recent developments highlight a focus on innovation and expansion:In March 2024, Watson-Marlow introduced a new pump model to improve efficiency and reliability.Verder Group expanded its global footprint by acquiring a local distributor in India, strengthening its presence in Asia Pacific.Peristaltic Pump Competitive Strategies & Notable DevelopmentsTop 10 CompaniesWatson-Marlow Fluid Technology GroupVerder GroupCole-Parmer Instrument CompanyFlowroxGraco Inc.ProMinent GmbHIDEX CorporationRandolph AustinWanner EngineeringAlbin PumpAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.