August 17, 2025 Cayetano: Hobbies can build values, unlike addictive vices Senator Alan Peter Cayetano urged Filipinos to pursue hobbies that build discipline and strengthen family ties, contrasting them with harmful addictions such as online gambling. During his August 16 'CIA with Kuya Alan' Facebook live session, Cayetano said leisure activities can become productive when used to teach values or developed into small investments. "It could be productive in the sense that you can make money from it. It could be a business, it could be extra income, it could be a way of investing," he said. The senator recalled his own childhood experiences collecting stamps and coins, which later evolved into a passion for basketball memorabilia. He shared how his first Kobe Bryant rookie jersey doubled in value within a year, pointing to the potential of hobbies to generate returns while serving as a family bonding activity. Cayetano warned, however, against activities that cross into addiction, saying even seemingly harmless pastimes can become destructive if taken to extremes. He cited the case of online gaming such as e-sabong, which he noted generated billions of pesos in daily bets before it was banned. "Anything that is super addictive ay nakakasama," he said. He stressed that this is why hobbies must remain productive and balanced with one's responsibilities, especially to God and family. "Spend time with God first -- fellowship, church, listen to His word," he said. "Dapat may disiplina at mag-aral. Y'ung sinasabing second income or investment income pwede nang gawin through y'ung different collectibles," he added. Cayetano: Maglaan ng panahon para sa hobbies, hindi sa bisyo Hinimok ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano ang mga Pilipino na maglaan ng oras sa mga hilig o hobbies na nakapagtuturo ng disiplina at nakapagpapatibay ng relasyon sa pamilya at hindi sa masasamang bisyo gaya ng online gambling. Sa August 16 Facebook live session ng 'CIA 365 with Kuya Alan,' sinabi ni Cayetano na ang mga libangan ay pwedeng maging kapaki-pakinabang kung gagamitin para magturo ng tamang asal o gawin ding maliit na puhunan. "It could be productive in the sense that you can make money from it. It could be a business, it could be extra income, it could be a way of investing," wika niya. Binalikan ng senador ang kanyang kabataan kung saan nangolekta siya ng stamps at coins, na kalaunan ay nauwi sa hilig sa basketball memorabilia. Ikinuwento rin niya kung paano ang una niyang Kobe Bryant rookie jersey ay dumoble ang halaga sa loob lang ng isang taon -- patunay, aniya, na ang hobbies ay puwede ring pagkakitaan at sabay na nagiging bonding ng pamilya. Nagbabala rin si Cayetano laban sa mga aktibidad na nauuwi sa pagkakalulong. "Anything that is super addictive ay nakakasama," wika niya. Tinukoy niya ang kaso ng e-sabong na umabot sa bilyong piso ang pustahan kada araw bago tuluyang ipagbawal. Kaya giit ni Cayetano, dapat manatiling kapaki-pakinabang at balanse ang mga hobbies, at hindi dapat maisantabi ang pananagutan sa Diyos at pamilya. "Spend time with God first -- fellowship, church, listen to His word," wika niya. "Dapat may disiplina at mag-aral. Y'ung sinasabing second income or investment income pwede nang gawin through y'ung different collectibles," dagdag niya.

