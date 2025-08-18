PHILIPPINES, August 18 - Press Release

August 15, 2025 Gatchalian: Santiago's resignation a big loss to government "The resignation of NBI Director Jaime Santiago is a significant loss to government service. His leadership was a cornerstone of our crime-busting efforts, and he was also instrumental in our campaign against criminal syndicates behind POGOs. I extend my deepest gratitude for his invaluable contributions and unwavering commitment to a safer Philippines. Umaasa tayong ipagpapatuloy ng sinumang papalit sa kanya ang trabahong kanyang sinimulan, at magpapatibay sa law enforcement sa bansa."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.