Gatchalian: Santiago's resignation a big loss to government

PHILIPPINES, August 18 - Press Release
August 15, 2025

Gatchalian: Santiago's resignation a big loss to government

"The resignation of NBI Director Jaime Santiago is a significant loss to government service. His leadership was a cornerstone of our crime-busting efforts, and he was also instrumental in our campaign against criminal syndicates behind POGOs.

I extend my deepest gratitude for his invaluable contributions and unwavering commitment to a safer Philippines. Umaasa tayong ipagpapatuloy ng sinumang papalit sa kanya ang trabahong kanyang sinimulan, at magpapatibay sa law enforcement sa bansa."



