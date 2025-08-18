PHILIPPINES, August 18 - Press Release

August 17, 2025 Gatchalian backs teacher education reforms, vows budget support "As the principal author and sponsor of the Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713), I commend the steps taken by the Teacher Education Council (TEC) to pursue teacher education reforms. These include the reframing of pre-service curriculum and the alignment of licensure examinations with existing programs, among others. Hindi malulutas ang krisis sa edukasyon kung hindi natin palalakasin ang ating mga guro. As the Senate Finance Chairperson, I will ensure that the 2026 'education budget' we hope to create will also boost teacher education reforms."

