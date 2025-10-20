The Hendriks Team Reflects REMAX’s National #1 Ranking

Backed by Canada’s #1 real estate brand, The Hendriks Team leads Niagara & Hamilton with experience, trust, and results.

We’ve built our reputation on results, trust, and understanding our local market better than anyone.” — Jerry Hendriks

ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RE/MAX has once again secured its position as the #1 real estate brand in Canada. According to REMAX Canada, the brand sells a home every 1 minute and 42 seconds nationwide, with more top-producing agents than any other real estate organization in the country. In fact, REMAX agents help clients in more communities, more often, than any other real estate network in Canada, delivering results nearly every minute of the day, every day of the year.

Behind those impressive national numbers stands a network of dedicated professionals — including Niagara’s own Hendriks Team, operating as RE/MAX Hendriks Team Realty, continuing to mirror that success in communities across Niagara and Hamilton.

With over 3,000 negotiated offers and more than 100 years of combined team experience, the brokerage has become a trusted fixture in neighbourhoods across both regions.

Local Impact, National Strength:

“When people in Niagara and Hamilton think of real estate, they often think of the RE/MAX sign — and many times, that sign has our name on it,” says Jerry Hendriks, Broker of Record at RE/MAX Hendriks Team Realty. “What truly sets us apart is our ability to pair RE/MAX’s global reach and proven systems with deep knowledge of our local neighbourhoods. That combination ensures our clients get both world-class marketing and the personalized service they deserve.”



Why Experience Matters in Today’s Market:

National real estate data shows a clear trend: when markets become more competitive or uncertain, Canadians increasingly turn to experienced, full-time professionals to guide them. That reality is evident in Niagara and Hamilton, where buyers and sellers alike rely on The Hendriks Team for strategic pricing, targeted marketing, and skilled negotiation that maximize results.

“Markets change, but the fundamentals of trust, expertise, and consistent communication never go out of style,” Hendriks adds. “Our focus is not only on closing deals quickly but also on making sure our clients feel confident and supported at every step.”



Proof Points: The Hendriks Advantage:

• 3,000+ Offers Negotiated across Niagara and Hamilton

• 100+ Years of Combined Experience on the team

• Part of RE/MAX Hallmark, Canada’s largest RE/MAX network with 2,000+ agents

• One-Stop Client Support through the Hendriks Business Centre, connecting buyers and sellers with mortgage, legal, insurance, and financial planning professionals



About The Hendriks Team:

The Hendriks Team, operating under RE/MAX Hendriks Team Realty, serves Niagara and Hamilton with a dedicated group of professionals committed to helping clients buy and sell with confidence. Backed by RE/MAX — the #1 real estate brand in Canada — the team combines global reach with deep local knowledge to deliver results that move families forward.

For more information on buying or selling Niagara homes and Hamilton homes, visit www.NiagaraHomes.com or call 905-651-3475.



Media Contact:

Jerry Hendriks

Broker of Record

RE/MAX Hendriks Team Realty

Legal Disclaimer:

