Marquis Tutoring Expands Free Online Resources to Support Equitable Math and Science Education

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marquis Tutoring , a New York City–based academic support service specializing in math and science, has expanded its library of free digital resources to help students across the country strengthen their science and math skills. The initiative reflects the company’s mission to make high-quality educational materials accessible to families regardless of income level.Founded by longtime educator Mya Marquis, the company has provided personalized, one-on-one tutoring for more than 15 years, working with both private school students and those in the public school system. During the pandemic, Marquis saw firsthand how inequities in education widened as students in underfunded schools struggled to keep pace with peers who had greater access to resources.“Some of my clients fly in private jets, while others are navigating an underfunded public school system,” said Marquis. “The difference became stark during the pandemic, and many students never caught up. I wanted to create something that could serve all families, regardless of circumstance.”The online library includes a concept-based periodic table , a tutorial explaining the generation of the unit circle in both radian and degree terms, and various other math and science resources for middle and high school students. While Marquis Tutoring’s premium hourly sessions remain in high demand, the website’s resources are free for anyone to use, share, or revisit throughout the academic year.Families and educators are encouraged to explore and share the materials, which can be accessed at www.marquistutoring.com

