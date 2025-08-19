'Byrne Baby Byrne': Irish Master Lands Back in the Hamptons at the Slattery Gallery

Slattery Gallery Logo Fishing Boats by Gerard Byrne (Photo Credit: Gerard Byrne Studio) Quiet Interlude Coppers Farm by Gerard Byrne (Photo Credit: Gerard Byrne Studio) Artist Gerard Byrne (Photo credit: Gerard Byrne Studio)

Gerard Byrne’s Latest Exhibition “Stillness in Motion: Seeing Light Anew” with Opening Hosted by Photographer Patrick McMullan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Slattery Gallery in Southampton, New York will host a solo exhibition by Irish artist Gerard Byrne, from Saturday, August 30th to Monday, October 13th, 2025.The exhibition will feature more than twenty original works, including eight plein air paintings portraying Southampton which will debut at the exhibition, as well as a selection of large-scale studio works (figurative, still lifes and seascapes). Three of the paintings depict Gerard’s home country of Ireland.The exhibition of Byrne’s works, a few which were debuted at the recent Hamptons Fine Art Fair will be launched on Saturday, August 30th with a VIP Reception hosted by photographer Patrick McMullan.Commenting on the launch of his new exhibition, Gerard Byrne said, “There’s something about the Hamptons light that brings the work alive. I’m delighted to be back in Southampton—this time with a full body of work and space to let it breathe."John Slattery, Owner of the Slattery Gallery commented, “I couldn’t be more excited to officially launch the Gallery showcasing Gerard Byrne’s work, a talent I have long admired and respected. My vision for the space is to allow the art find an appreciative audience, to explore and immerse in a diverse range of genres; an aspect that Gerard so elegantly depicts through the various styles of painting. It’s an honor to have the highly respected Patrick McMullan host the opening for us, further underpinning the Irish connection."About Slattery Gallery:Slattery Gallery is a new exhibition space located at 30A Jobs Lane in the heart of Southampton Village. The gallery’s focus is on Irish and American Contemporary Art as well as exceptional Post-War and Modern masterworks. Gallery founder John Slattery is a native of Ireland and a new resident of Southampton, NY. Slattery opened the gallery to showcase outstanding works of art from his homeland, as well as his adopted home of Southampton, here on the East End. Gallery Director Damien Roman leverages his 30 years of expertise in the art world to source a thoughtfully curated collection of secondary market treasures to complement the gallery’s contemporary program of new and mid-career talents. The Slattery Gallery features paintings, photographs, sculpture, and rare printed materials.For more information please visit; www.slatterygallery.com IG: @slatterygallery | Cohart: @slatterygalleryAbout Gerard Byrne:Gerard Byrne is Ireland’s foremost Modern Impressionist. His expansive body of work, developed over 35 years, demonstrates an unparalleled versatility in the contemporary Irish art scene. Byrne’s oil paintings are distinctive for their vibrant palette, expressive brushwork, and skillful contrasts of light and shadow—elements that evoke the work of the Impressionist Masters. His artwork is held in collections across Ireland and worldwide, including the collections of the Irish Government, Irish Embassies, and the Citadelle Art Museum in Texas, USA.In 2017, husband and wife, Gerard and Agata Byrne co-founded the Gerard Byrne Studio, dedicated to exclusively showcasing Byrne’s work and artistic practice. Located in the heart of Dublin’s charming Ranelagh village, the studio serves as a living space, creative hub, and 1,500 sq ft commercial gallery, offering visitors a unique and immersive experience. Through carefully curated exhibitions, the Gerard Byrne Studio has become known for presenting Byrne’s art in a way that resonates deeply with collectors, curators, and enthusiasts alike.For more information please visit; www.gerardbyrneartist.com IG: @gerard_byrne_artist | F: GerardByrneArtist | X / T: @gbyrneartist

