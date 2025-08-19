NYC Second Chance Rescue Holds 4th Annual Hamptons Benefit 'Concert for a Cause'

NYC Second Chance Rescue Logo Melissa Gorga, Robin Thicke, Lisa Blanco, Kate McEntee (Image Credit: BFA / Kevin Czopek) Jennifer Brooks, Kate McEntee, Alexandra Daddario, Melissa Gorga, Lisa Blanco (Image Credit: BFA / Kevin Czopek) Antonio Gracias, Christine Evangelista (Image Credit: BFA / Kevin Czopek) Atmosphere (Image Credit: BFA / Kevin Czopek)

Christine Evangelista Honored with Special Guest Melissa Gorga and Musical Performance by Robin Thicke Lights up the Summer Season

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NYC Second Chance Rescue, founded by Jennifer Brooks and Lisa Blanco, with Vice President Lisa Rose, held their 4th Annual Hamptons benefit at the Bridgehampton estate of Ken and Maria Fishel. The event was produced by Kate McEntee, Director of Partnerships and Special Events.The evening honored the remarkable animal advocacy of Christine Evangelista, featured special guest Melissa Gorga, and closed with a show-stopping musical performance by Robin Thicke — making it one of the most talked-about events of the summer. Up and coming artist Celina Savage also performed live during cocktail hour.Notable attendees included: Jennifer Brooks, Lisa Blanco, Christine Evangelista, Antonio Gracias, Melissa Gorga, Robin Thicke, Lisa Rose, Alexandra Daddario, Kate McEntee, James Marzigliano, Kingsley Crawford, Elizabeth Bowden, Jeff Goodman, Blair Brandt, Jennifer Parker, Ken Fishel, Maria Fishel, Celina Savage, Candace Bushnell, James Minutello, Kathy Prounis, Jean Shafiroff, Leesa Rowland, Donna Rubin and Jennifer Parker.The event started with live music from Celina Savage and was supported by event sponsors including Renaissance Properties, Cindy Karen Clothing, Verse Fine Jewelry & Diamonds, The Toni Haber Team | Private Client Advisors COMPASS, Goodman Law, Designs by Mark Masone Luxury Florist & Event Stylist, Ambient Events, Events by RHC, Decco By Party Up Productions, BIATCHTequila, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Mezcal Rosaluna, Hamptons Water, and FUZZBUTT Vodka.About NYC Second Chance Rescue:NYC Second Chance Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 2009. With the generous contributions of its dedicated community of donors and supporters, the organization has successfully saved over 16,000 lives from an unimaginable fate. The primary focus of NYC Second Chance Rescue is on large breed dogs and dogs and cats in need of critical, life-saving care, as these two categories represent the majority of euthanasias in the United States. Nine out of ten animals that enter NYC Second Chance Rescue were initially slated for euthanasia at municipal shelters.Through its foster care system and Adoption Center in Long Island City, NYC Second Chance Rescue provides comprehensive medical care and a safe haven for all pets.To adopt, foster, donate or volunteer visit www.nycsecondchancerescue.org . save lives and join our team!IG: @nycscr | F: SecondChanceRescueNycDogs | X / T: @nycscr

