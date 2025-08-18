JAECOO J5 Makes Stylish UAE Debut at Dubai Launch Event

OMODA&JAECOO launched all-new light off-road SUV the JAECOO J5 at an exclusive event at the JAECOO showroom in Dubai. OMODA&JAECOO launched all-new light off-road SUV the JAECOO J5 at an exclusive event at the JAECOO showroom in Dubai.

The JAECOO J5 is now available in three trim levels, starting from AED64,900

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its spectacular regional debut in Riyadh, OMODA&JAECOO brought the excitement to the UAE with the official launch of its all-new light off-road SUV, the JAECOO J5 , at an exclusive event held on August 14 at the JAECOO showroom in Dubai.The Dubai launch marked the next milestone in JAECOO’s coordinated Middle East rollout, which spans Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. Under the brand’s “GO DISCOVER” theme, the JAECOO J5 captivated guests with its unique blend of urban sophistication and weekend adventure capability — merging advanced technology, refined design, and light off-road performance in one stylish package.The launch event welcomed UAE media, partners, and customers, offering them a first-hand look at the UAE-customized edition of the JAECOO J5. Attendees enjoyed an immersive product showcase, entertainment, and interactive displays highlighting the model’s cutting-edge features — including a 540° panoramic camera, independent suspension system, three intelligent ARDIS driving modes, and lifestyle-focused additions like Karaoke Mode and a rooftop camping setup.Adding to the celebration was AiMOGA, OMODA & JAECOO’s groundbreaking humanoid robot, which entertained guests with a lively dance performance. More than just a showstopper, AiMOGA represents the brand’s forward-thinking approach to merging mobility with AI and robotics. Integrating next-generation automotive intelligence with advanced service capabilities, the robot embodies the same spirit of innovation that drives the JAECOO J5’s intelligent features.Tailored Retail Offers for the UAEThe JAECOO J5 is now available in three trim levels, starting from AED64,900. Customers can enjoy competitive launch offers including free registration, free insurance, complimentary service packages, an extended engine warranty of 10 years or 1 million kilometres, and tinting. A zero per cent interest plan for three years with zero down payment is also available, subject to financing approval.From Riyadh to Dubai: A Regional Success StoryThe JAECOO J5’s Middle East journey began on August 9 at “JAECOO DAY” in Riyadh, featuring a surprise appearance by regional brand ambassador Bader Alshuaibi. The event also showcased the JAECOO J8 and introduced the brand’s Super Hybrid System (SHS) — an advanced powertrain that will play a key role in JAECOO’s regional NEV strategy, delivering greater fuel efficiency and lower emissions.Coming Soon to the UAE: J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System)OMODA&JAECOO is set to transform the hybrid vehicle market in the UAE with the highly anticipated arrival of the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System). Designed to meet the evolving needs of the modern driver, the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) delivers a seamless blend of electrified performance, ultra-long range, intelligent safety, and premium design — all without ever requiring charging. UAE motorists can look forward to seeing the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) hit the roads soon.Driving Forward in the UAEBacked by over 5 million global exports and recognition in the 2025 Fortune Global 500, JAECOO is setting its sights on becoming a leading player in the intelligent SUV segment in the Middle East.“With the JAECOO J5, we are offering UAE drivers a compelling mix of style, smart technology, and adaptable performance — all backed by value-packed offers that make ownership more rewarding,” said Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International. “The Dubai launch was the perfect introduction to what JAECOO stands for in this market.”

