Silverstein Dream Foundation Hamptons Garden Gala Raises the Stakes for Diabetes Research

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patricia and Roger Silverstein opened their Water Mill estate for a heartfelt cause for the 5th Annual Hamptons Garden Gala. Hosted by the Silverstein Dream Foundation, the Hamptons Garden Gala supported the work of the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF).The evening began with a cocktail reception, allowing guests to mingle and enjoy views of the Silverstein estate. A seated dinner followed, along with a program of heartfelt remarks from DRIF ambassadors and supporters. A live auction, entertainment, dancing, combined to create an intimate Hamptons social season celebration of a worthwhile cause.Notable attendees included: Roger Silverstein, Patricia Silverstein, Brian Packin, Carrie Packin, Nitin Gambhir, Elena Ulansky, Peter Thomas-Roth, Jean Shafiroff, Joseph Donovan, James Brynes, Noreen Donovan, Karen Ressler, Scott Ressler, Rebecca Swanson, Dave Swanson, Ni Ricordi, Sugie Hong Bruttomesso, Devra Miller, Regina Mukhtarova, and Sarrah Rose.About the Silverstein Dream Foundation:The Silverstein Dream Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a unique mission to support diabetes research and address chronic conditions associated with diabetes and its inflammatory effects. The Foundation focuses on three key areas - Supporting Academic Research, Implementing Diabetes Prevention Programs and Strategic Investments in Early-Stage Companies. By combining these efforts, the Foundation aims to drive meaningful progress and bring hope to those affected by this disease.For additional information, please visit www.silversteindreamfoundation.com IG: @silversteindreamfoundation | F: silversteindreamfoundation | LinkedIn: silverstein-dream-foundationAbout the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) and Foundation:The DRI is a comprehensive, multidisciplinary research center and recognized world leader in the field. By working in close collaboration with cure-focused partners in real-time across the globe, we can accelerate the pace of discovery and ensure that the best ideas are quickly translated into actionable clinical research.The DRI Foundation (DRIF), a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, is the organization of choice for those who are serious, passionate and committed to preventing and curing diabetes. Our mission – to provide the DRI with the funding necessary to advance critical research – is a testament to the belief that tomorrow is not soon enough to change the lives of people living with diabetes.DRIF donors support researchers with funding necessary to initiate critical cure-focused research, thus better positioning our scientists to compete for additional research funding. Donor support is also an important source of bridge funding, which researchers utilize to cover funding gaps and to accelerate the translation of novel research into transformational therapies for patients. Private philanthropic support is the backbone of the DRI’s ability to innovate and has never been more important.For additional information, please visit www.diabetesresearch.org IG: @diabetesresearch | F: DiabetesResearchInstituteFoundation | X/T: @Diabetes_DRI

