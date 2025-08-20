TransAct Rebrands as Pathwise, Signaling a New Era in K-12 Operational Solutions

TransAct is now Pathwise.

The Pathwise brand reflects a renewed commitment to simplifying school operations so educators can focus on what matters most: students.

This rebrand reflects who we’ve become — a trusted partner with deep education roots and a clear focus on helping schools run more smoothly so educators can focus on students.” — Nate Brogan, CEO

LYNNWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransAct Communications, a leading provider of operational solutions for schools, today announced it has rebranded as Pathwise. Building on a proud 30-year legacy of serving its mission to simplify school operations and drive student success — Pathwise marks the next phase: a sharper, more unified brand, a refreshed visual identity and a modernized web presence.With this change, the company remains under the same leadership and ownership, and continues to serve school districts and charter organizations across the country, now with a renewed clarity of purpose.“Our mission has always been to make school operations easier, not harder,” said Nate Brogan, CEO of Pathwise. “This rebrand reflects who we’ve become — a trusted partner with deep education roots and a clear focus on helping schools run more smoothly so educators can focus on students.”“Since first investing in 2020 we’ve been thrilled with the business’s trajectory — more than quadrupling revenues while making substantial investments in leadership, product and customer success. That journey has transformed the opportunity and potential for impact of the company, resulting in the need for a new public identity,” said Dan Lombard, Managing Partner at Polaris Growth Fund. “This rebrand represents a sharpening of an already strong company with tremendous momentum — and we’re excited to support its next chapter.”COMPREHENSIVE SOLUTIONS GUIDED BY EXPERIENCEPathwise solutions are developed and supported by former school and district leaders who understand the daily demands of K–12 operations — people who’ve been transportation directors, charter school administrators and program managers themselves.Pathwise brings together purpose-built tools that support essential school functions, from managing transportation logistics to strengthening governance to organizing student programs outside the classroom. Each solution is part of a broader effort to simplify the complex systems that keep schools running, so administrators and staff can stay focused on what matters most: their students.WHAT THE NEW BRAND STANDS FORThe Pathwise brand reflects a sharper identity and a deeper purpose. It’s about more than technology — it’s about showing up as a partner schools can count on. The new brand captures the company’s role as a guide: helping schools navigate the operational challenges that happen behind the scenes, so educators can focus on what happens in the classroom. It’s a name that reflects momentum, direction and a clear promise to keep schools moving forward.WHAT’S NEWThe launch of Pathwise marks a pivotal step in the company’s transformation from a collection of specialized tools into a unified platform with a clear purpose. Alongside a new name, the rebrand includes a refreshed visual identity, redesigned website, and updated messaging.Pathwise reflects a sharpened mission: to illuminate the path to smoother, smarter school operations through technology built by people who’ve lived the work. With this new identity, the company is doubling down on its commitment to helping K–12 leaders navigate complexity with confidence.For more information, visit pathwisek12.com ________________________________________ABOUT PATHWISEPathwise is an operations technology company that helps schools streamline complex processes and reduce administrative burdens so they can prioritize student success. Founded and headquartered in Lynnwood, WA, the company supports more than 3,000+ school districts and charter organizations, as well as more than 25 state departments of education, with expertise-driven tools across transportation, governance and program management.ABOUT POLARIS GROWTH FUNDPolaris Growth Fund is a software-focused, specialized affiliate fund of Polaris Partners, a Boston-based private investment firm with two decades of technology and healthcare investing experience. Polaris has offices in Boston, San Francisco, and New York. For more information, visit www.polarisgrowthfund.com

