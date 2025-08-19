The Victor Orlando Hope Foundation (VOHF) Host Prostate Cancer Awareness Concert to Benefit Uninsured Musicians

Victor Orlando is formerly of The Gap Band and percussionist to the stars -- Chaka Khan, Bobby Womack, and LL Cool J. -- Founder/CEO of The Victor Orlando Hope Foundation Alton L. Garrett, Jr., Managing Partner of Garrett Management Group, LLC. (VOHF President) The Victor Orlando Hope Foundation Prostate Cancer Awareness Concert Event Flyer The Word Up Story featuring the former, original members of Cameo (VOHF Event Headliner) Ambassador Diane E. Watson, Ph.D. (Chairwoman for The Victor Orlando Hope Foundation Advisory Board)

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness month. The Victor Orlando Hope Foundation host concert to benefit uninsured musicians. Tickets on sale at www.vohf.info

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Victor Orlando Hope Foundation (VOHF) is pleased to announce its Prostate Cancer Awareness Concert to benefit uninsured musicians. The event will take place on Saturday, September 27, 2025 from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (doors open at 5:00 p.m.) at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. This year’s event headliner is The Word Up Story featuring the former, original members of Cameo and Comedian Jay Lamont as the opening act. Tickets on sale now at www.vohf.info/#upcoming-events or by calling the Saban Theatre at (888) 645-5006.

The event is being presented by Victor Orlando, Founder and CEO of The Victor Orlando Hope Foundation and Alton L. Garrett, Jr., Managing Partner of Garrett Management Group (GMG), LLC. Ambassador Diane E. Watson, Ph.D. is Chairwoman for The Victor Orlando Hope Foundation Advisory Board. Watson is a former American politician who served as US Representative for California’s 33rd congressional district.

The foundation’s mission is to help reduce prostate cancer deaths in the musician community via awareness, education, and early detection by providing support to those with the disease. Uninsured musicians residing in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, and Riverside County interested in information regarding a no cost PSA Test, visit www.vohf.info.

American Cancer Society say’s that a PSA (prostate-specific antigen) test is a blood test that can help detect prostate cancer early, when it’s most treatable. It’s a screening tool that can identify potential issues before symptoms appear, allowing for earlier intervention. However, it’s important to discuss the potential benefits and risks with a doctor, as the test can also lead to overdiagnosis and overtreatment in some cases. For more information visit www.cancer.org or call (800) 227-2345.

Victor Orlando is formerly of The Gap Band, and percussionist to the stars -- Chaka Khan, Bobby Womack, and LL Cool J. His illustrious career has allowed him to travel the globe performing with many celebrities. A rich history as a percussionist for The Gap Band, played a pivotal role in creating their unforgettable R&B classic, "Outstanding" the 12" Single. Victor has had an extraordinary journey with his own battle of prostate cancer. For the last four years he has been cancer free. “I walked around not knowing my PSA numbers and when I finally found out, I was told it was 16.9. I was fortunate enough to have medical coverage, but then watched many of my musician colleagues and friends pass away from the disease, mainly because they did not have medical insurance, said Victor”.

Alton L. Garrett, Jr. is the Managing Partner of Garrett Management Group (GMG), LLC, a full-service event production and management company known for its personalized, client-centered approach. Since its founding in 2013—evolving from Garrett Management Enterprises (est. 1995)—GMG has become a trusted name in festival, concert, and special event execution. Under Mr. Garrett’s leadership, GMG has developed and managed signature experiences for clients, including staging for the National Orange Show Citrus Fair and providing entertainment for the annual Ronald McDonald House fundraiser. The company also manages bookings and activities for a roster of musical artists and recently served as Executive Producer for a band’s newly released album.

With deep expertise in entertainment, talent procurement, event logistics, and security coordination, Mr. Garrett brings over three decades of strategic and operational leadership to the industry. He is also a respected Small Business Consultant and Political Advisor, often guiding emerging enterprises and public initiatives.

Ambassador Diane E. Watson, Ph.D. is a former American politician who served as US Representative for California’s 33rd congressional district, serving from 2003 until 2011, after first being elected in the 32nd District in a 2001 special election. She is a member of the Democratic Party. The district is located entirely in Los Angeles County and includes much of Central Los Angeles, as well as such wealthy neighborhoods as Los Feliz.

The event will feature an amazing lineup of acclaimed performers. Performers include Victor Orlando and Fun-Ja-La, Afro Latin Jazz (Victor Orlando & Dr. Gail Johnson), Patryce Banks (Vocalist from the group Larry Graham Central Station), Roman Johnson (Stevie Wonder’s Musical Director), Lawrence Hilton Jacobs (Actor/Artist from Cooley High), Dr. Gail Johnson & Jazz In Pink (All Female Jazz Group), Singer Kenny Metcalf (Tribute to Sir Elton John), Singer Martin Kember (Tribute to Prince), Gil Scott-Heron (Bluesology), Bobby Watson (Bass player from The Group Rufus), Lily Hernandez (Music Artist), Aysha (Music Artist), Castella (Music Artist), Tommy Mora (Music Artist/Guitarist) and Shoy Phillip (Musician/Steel Drum Performer).

Businesses are invited to participate with event sponsorships and are encouraged to purchase blocks of tickets to hand out to their employees. For more information contact The Victor Orlando Hope Foundation by email at victororlandohopefoundation@gmail.com.

For more information about The Victor Orlando Hope Foundation, visit www.vohf.info.

About The Victor Orlando Hope Foundation

The Victor Orlando HOPE Foundation is committed to raising awareness about prostate cancer and providing essential health services to those in need, ensuring no musician goes without potentially life-saving care due to a lack of insurance. For more information, visit www.vohf.info.

About Victor Orlando

Victor Orlando, percussionist to the stars, musician, music producer, songwriter, actor, comedian, writer, movie producer and director! Recent recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award in Percussion, presented by The 7th Annual Hollywood F.A.M.E. Awards. Percussionist for the multi-platinum Lowrider Band, formerly known as War. Grammy nominated & NAACP Award nominee for his CD, “N Da House”, comprised of phenomenal Funk, Jazz & Latin music, hence the name of his band, Fun-Ja-La. Available at iTunes, eMusic, Spotify, CDBaby and most of your favorite online music stores. You may have heard his song, Argentia, in the film “For The Love of Money” starring Edward Furlong & James Caan. Victor is the former percussionist of The Gap Band. His work can be heard on the timeless R&B classic, Outstanding. His work can also be heard on the unforgettable R&B hit, Computer Love by Roger & Zapp. Victor has also performed & recorded with Yarbrough & Peoples, Teena Marie, Buddy Miles, Billy Preston, Bobby Womack, LL Cool J, Chaka Khan and many, many more. To know more about all of the exciting events, music & video releases of Victor Orlando & Fun-Ja-La, visit www.victororlandomusic.com.

About Alton L. Garrett, Jr.

Mr. Garrett holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from California State University, San Bernardino, and a Bachelor of Science in Workforce Education and Development from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. He furthered his expertise through the Fund-Raising School at Indiana University Extension in San Francisco.

A retired Chief Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Garrett honorably served for 27 years. His distinguished military career earned him numerous accolades, including the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal with seven oak leaf clusters, the Vietnam Service Medal with one silver star, and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm.

An active civic and community leader, Mr. Garrett is a charter member of Epsilon Tau Boule of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, where he currently serves as Thesauristes (Treasurer). California State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas recently appointed him to serve as a Public Member on the California Commission on Judicial Performance. For more information, visit www.garrettmgmtgrp.com

