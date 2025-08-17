PHILIPPINES, August 17 - Press Release

August 17, 2025 SOTTO: WORKERS DESERVE 14TH MONTH PAY AMID RISING COSTS Senate Minority Leader Vicente "Tito" Sotto III filed a bill requiring private sector employers to grant their workers a 14th month pay in addition to the existing 13th month pay, emphasizing that this move will ease the burden of rising costs and help Filipino families cope with educational expenses. Presidential Decree No. 851 or the decree requiring all employers to pay their employees a 13th Month pay was enacted in 1976. "After almost five decades, the needs and cost of living of every Filipino worker have drastically changed, thus it is high time that employees in the private sector receive their 14th month pay," he added. Under the proposed bill, the 13th month pay should be released by June 14 to help workers with educational expenses for their children, while the 14th month pay should be given not later than December 24 to assist families with holiday and year-end costs. "The bill has exemptions for qualified employers so as not to burden struggling businesses as they are equally important for our economy," he stressed. The proposed law will cover all non-government rank-and-file employees, workers under the Kasambahay Law, and others already entitled to 13th month pay, provided they have worked for at least one month during the calendar year. However, distressed companies, non-profit institutions suffering from major income declines, and employers already providing a 14th month pay or its equivalent will not be required to give additional pay under this measure. He pointed out that the bill supports employees without weighing down employers.

