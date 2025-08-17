Westminster Barracks / DUI & Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1006033

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Maldonado

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/16/2025 @ 1117 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Southbound / MM 33.4, Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: DUI / Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Robert Bariteau

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/16/2025, at approximately 1117 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 Southbound near mile marker 33.4 in the town of Rockingham, Windham County, VT, after observing a motor vehicle violation. While speaking with the operator of the vehicle, Robert Bariteau (57) of Ryegate, VT, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Investigation revealed that Bariteau had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bariteau was arrested and subsequently transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. During processing, Bariteau intentionally vandalized a Vermont State Police Cruiser, causing property damage. Bariteau was later released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 09/09/2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI and Unlawful Mischief.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.