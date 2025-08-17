Westminster Barracks / DUI & Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1006033
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Maldonado
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/16/2025 @ 1117 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Southbound / MM 33.4, Rockingham, VT
VIOLATION: DUI / Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Robert Bariteau
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/16/2025, at approximately 1117 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 Southbound near mile marker 33.4 in the town of Rockingham, Windham County, VT, after observing a motor vehicle violation. While speaking with the operator of the vehicle, Robert Bariteau (57) of Ryegate, VT, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Investigation revealed that Bariteau had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bariteau was arrested and subsequently transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. During processing, Bariteau intentionally vandalized a Vermont State Police Cruiser, causing property damage. Bariteau was later released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 09/09/2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI and Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUGSHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
