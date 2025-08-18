Saiter Real Solutions Partner with 911 Restoration to Drive National Franchise Expansion Across the U.S. and Canada

Saiter Real Solutions—Empowering entrepreneurs with expert business consulting and franchise development for real estate and beyond. Step-by-step guide: The 7 key steps to becoming a 911 Restoration franchise owner and getting started with your “Fresh Start” journey. Simple step-by-step guide to becoming a 911 Restoration franchise owner—from quick application to business launch.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ricardo Matos and Saiter Real Solutions Partner with 911 Restoration to Accelerate Franchise Expansion Across North AmericaIn an exciting development for aspiring business owners and industry specialists, dynamic business leader Ricardo Matos and his consultancy, Saiter Real Solutions, have entered a strategic partnership with 911 Restoration, one of North America’s top restoration franchise brands. This collaboration is set to fast-track 911 Restoration’s expansion into lucrative new markets throughout the United States and Canada, presenting outstanding opportunities for entrepreneurs to own a thriving, recession-resistant franchise.Unlocking High-Growth Markets and Opportunities911 Restoration is renowned for its “Fresh Start” approach , offering urgent and compassionate disaster recovery services for both residential and commercial properties. The brand is actively recruiting new franchise partners to launch operations in high-demand territories such as Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Francisco, Seattle, New York (city and upstate), New England, St. Louis, and additional promising locations from Houston to Nashville, Baltimore to Boise, and many more. Both new and resale franchise options are available, making it easier than ever for qualified candidates to enter a rewarding industry.A Proven Brand Built on Support and SuccessFranchisees join a network that spans over 325 territories, backed by a robust training program, proprietary technologies, and national account partnerships. 911 Restoration’s business model demonstrates significant earnings potential, low startup costs, and ongoing support, all within a $210 billion recession-proof industry. Owners benefit from a company culture based on empathy, rapid response, and true partnership, as well as a strong focus on customer service and long-term growth.Leadership and Vision for Entrepreneurial EmpowermentRicardo Matos, CEO of Saiter Real Solutions, brings a wealth of experience in business development and strategic consulting to the partnership. "Our goal is to empower entrepreneurs who want to make a positive economic and community impact,” says Matos. “Joining the 911 Restoration network means stepping into a proven system with real support—and we’re here to help franchise owners succeed at every stage.”Next Steps: Information and Territory AvailabilityA comprehensive list of available resale markets and detailed brand materials is available for interested candidates upon request. Customized territory maps and one-on-one consultations are also provided by Saiter Real Solutions to help each owner select the market that’s right for them and maximize long-term success.

