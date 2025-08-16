RE: Traffic Alert - VT Route 14 N, Coventry

Roadway has been re-opened! From: Dion, Jillian via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Friday, August 15, 2025 7:07 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Traffic Alert - VT Route 14 N, Coventry EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender. State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Derby Barracks News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification VT Route 14 N in Coventry is shut down from Spencer Hill Rd and Hancock Hill due to a MV Crash. This incident is expected to last for roughly 1 hr. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.