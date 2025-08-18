Otter PR Wins Fifth Stevie Award: Recognized as Company of the Year in Advertising, Marketing, & Public Relations

Otter Public Relations has been honored with its fifth Stevie Award.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Otter Public Relations , a leading public relations and communications agency, has been honored with its fifth Stevie Award , earning the Bronze Stevie in the category, Company of the Year – Advertising, Marketing, & Public Relations at the 2025 International Business Awards.The Stevie Awards, recognized as one of the world’s premier business awards programs, received over 3,800 nominations from organizations in more than 60 countries this year. Otter PR’s achievement places it among the top 36% of entries honored as winners, based on the evaluations of more than 250 global business professionals who participated in the judging process.“Winning our fifth Stevie Award is a huge honor for our team and a testament to the results we deliver for our clients every day,” says Scott Bartnick, Co-Founder and CEO of Otter PR. “When we started Otter PR just a few years ago, our goal was simple: help brands tell their story and get noticed. To now be recognized on an international stage alongside some of the world’s best companies is incredibly rewarding. This win is for our team, our clients, and the amazing community that’s supported us from day one.”Since its inception in early 2020, Otter PR has achieved remarkable success for its clients, with a particular focus on securing top-tier media coverage for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and aspiring thought leaders. These include ZIWI, an industry leader of sustainable, air-dried pet food based in New Zealand, as well as Billy Busch, heir to the Anheuser-Busch brewing empire and author of “Family Reins: The Extraordinary Rise and Epic Fall of an American Dynasty.”The International Business Awards ceremony will take place on October 10, 2025, in Lisbon, Portugal, where the program’s officials will officially recognize Otter PR among other top companies from around the world. This year’s win marks yet another milestone for the Central Florida-based firm, which continues to gain international recognition for its results-driven public relations strategies and ability to elevate brands in today’s rapidly changing media landscape.To learn more, please visit www.otterpr.com About Otter PROtter PR is an earned media PR leader and press coverage specialist based in St. Petersburg, Florida. With a growing global team of media strategists, former journalists, and brand storytellers, Otter PR helps clients elevate their reputations, expand visibility, and build credibility in competitive industries. Recognized as a top-ranking PR firm in America by G2, Upcity, and Clutch, Otter PR offers public relations services for startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprise brands alike.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.