Michael Fomkin Partners with Jack Canfield and SuccessBooks® as a Co-Author of 'Living Truth'

NEWTON, PA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce that Michael Fomkin will be featured as a co-author in the upcoming book “Living Truth”, alongside world-renowned transformational leader Jack Canfield, co-creator of Chicken Soup for the Soul®.

Set for release in late Fall of 2025, “Living Truth” brings together a dynamic group of thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers, each sharing their personal stories and insights to help readers break free from unrealistic expectations and live with greater authenticity, purpose, and fulfillment.



About Michael Fomkin:

For over two decades, Sir Michael Fomkin has been a pioneering force in the entertainment, business, and personal development industries. As the founder of VIP Ignite, Truth Mgmt, and VisionCraft, Michael has helped launch the careers of thousands of aspiring actors, models, and entrepreneurs—empowering them to break into some of the most competitive industries in the world.

Michael is a #1 Best-Selling Author, having co-authored books with legendary business minds like Michael Gerber, Brian Tracy, and Dr. Joe Vitale. His groundbreaking work in branding, storytelling, and personal positioning has been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, and on ABC, CBS, and Fox News.

As a knighted philanthropist, Sir Michael has set a goal of raising $20 million to build schools in Kenya, supported the rescue of over 3,500 children from sex trafficking, and continues to champion causes that blend purpose with power. His visionary leadership has generated over $150 million in sales through live and virtual events. His clients have gone on to star in major ad campaigns, walk runways at Fashion Week, and appear in blockbuster films and television series.

Most recently, Michael co-created CAST-GPT™, the world’s first AI-powered casting assistant for models and actors—revolutionizing the way talent is discovered and represented. He is also the founder of Legends Circle, an elite mastermind for high-performing entrepreneurs seeking mentorship from iconic industry leaders.

When he’s not creating new platforms, mentoring talent, or sharing the stage with the world’s most influential minds, Michael enjoys spending time with his family, exploring history, and honoring his heritage in Brooklyn, New York.

SuccessBooks® is thrilled to welcome Michael to “Living Truth” project. Stay tuned for the official release and an opportunity to discover the transformational stories inside “Living Truth”.

