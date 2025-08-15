Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed an amended petition in his litigation against Robert Francis O’Rourke to revoke the charter of Powered by People, the organization responsible for deceptively fundraising and handing out “Beto Bribes” to Democrat legislators in exchange for breaking quorum.

“Robert and his unlawful influence scheme, Powered by People, have deceived donors, bought off Texas politicians, and unlawfully assisted runaway Democrats in avoiding arrest,” said Attorney General Paxton. “As much as Robert and the sell-out Democrats might wish to ignore them, we do have laws that must be followed. I have asked the court to enforce its previous TRO, throw Beto behind bars, and revoke Powered by People’s charter for its unlawful conduct. There must be consequences.”

Attorney General Paxton sued O’Rourke last Friday for operating a misleading and fraudulent scheme to raise personal funds for rogue runaway lawmakers breaking quorum while advertising it as political fundraising. The same day, a court ordered O’Rourke and his organization, Powered by People, to stop their unlawful fundraising operation and expenditures. However, less than 24 hours later, O’Rourke told a crowd in Fort Worth that he would continue fundraising in blatant violation of the restraining order. According to O’Rourke, “there are no refs in this game, f*** the rules.” In response, Attorney General Paxton filed a motion for contempt.

Now, Attorney General Paxton has filed an amended petition and is pursuing a quo warranto action in the Tarrant County District Court to terminate Powered by People’s ability to do business in Texas because of its legal violations.

To read the filing, click here.