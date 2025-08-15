Charge of Threatening Motorist With Firearm Doesn’t Require Fear on Part of Victim—C.A.

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has ordered reinstatement of a felony charge of brandishing a firearm at a person in a motor vehicle, rejecting the trial judge’s view—also one expressed in a 1996 opinion from the First District—that the victim must have experienced fright based on the incident.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.