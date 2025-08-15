Submit Release
Charge of Threatening Motorist With Firearm Doesn’t Require Fear on Part of Victim—C.A.

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has ordered reinstatement of a felony charge of brandishing a firearm at a person in a motor vehicle, rejecting the trial judge’s view—also one expressed in a 1996 opinion from the First District—that the victim must have experienced fright based on the incident.

