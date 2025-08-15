Elizabeth Aguilera Partners with Jack Canfield and SuccessBooks® as a Co-Author of 'Living Truth'

Elizabeth Aguilera

CHESTERBROOK, PA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce that Elizabeth Aguilera will be featured as a co-author in the upcoming book “Living Truth”, alongside world-renowned transformational leader Jack Canfield, co-creator of Chicken Soup for the Soul®.

Set for release in late Fall of 2025, “Living Truth” brings together a dynamic group of thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers, each sharing their personal stories and insights to help readers break free from unrealistic expectations and live with greater authenticity, purpose, and fulfillment.

About Elizabeth Aguilera:

Elizabeth Aguilera is a narcissistic abuse recovery coach, speaker, and advocate for survivors of emotional and psychological abuse. After spending 30 years in corporate IT, Elizabeth’s career was suddenly uprooted when her job was sent overseas. That turning point led her to create a heart-centered business helping seniors and overwhelmed moms - a natural extension of her deep compassion and desire to serve.

Today, Elizabeth draws from her own healing journey, professional training, and decades of life experience to support women and men in loosening the grip of the trauma bond and reclaiming their inner strength. She is passionate about helping others rebuild unshakable self-trust, something she calls becoming emotionally bulletproof. Her transformational 8-week program, It’s Not Your Fault!, is the guide she wishes she had during her own recovery - a powerful and compassionate roadmap for healing, setting boundaries, and finally feeling free.

Elizabeth is a certified life coach through the Brave Thinking Institute and a member of the International Coaching Federation. She has been surrounded by a close-knit circle of friends for over 40 years and believes in the power of deep, lasting connection. When she’s not coaching or writing, you can find her singing in her church choir, cooking for friends, or curled up with a good book and her grandcat, Daisy, purring happily beside her.

Learn more at:

• thegoodcalling.com

• itisnotyourfault.carrd.co

• linkedin.com/in/elizabethaguilera

• youtube.com/@ElizabethAguileraCoach

SuccessBooks® is thrilled to welcome Elizabeth to “Living Truth” project. Stay tuned for the official release and an opportunity to discover the transformational stories inside “Living Truth”.

