Domain Name Wire app now available for iOS and Android

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Domain Name Wire, the leading news source for the domain name industry for 20 years, announces the launch of its new Domain Name Wire App.

The app, now available on both Apple and Android devices, brings breaking domain industry news, market insights, podcast streaming, and community engagement directly to users' fingertips.

With the way people stay on top of the news changing frequently, the app reaffirms Domain Name Wire's commitment to serving the domain industry in ways that match its evolving news consumption habits. The app delivers:

- Daily domain name news on sales, disputes, policy updates, and trends

- In‑app exclusive: weekly expired domain pick lists

- In-app exclusive: trending stories rankings

Users also get easy access to the latest Domain Name Wire Podcast episodes, now numbering over 500 weekly shows featuring interviews with domain name industry experts.

The Domain Name Wire app is free to download and compatible with Apple and Android devices.

For over 20 years, Domain Name Wire has been a trusted source of domain industry coverage. It has been cited by The Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, New York Times, and NPR.

"We wanted to make it easier for our audience to access vital news and insights wherever they are," said Andrew Allemann, editor of Domain Name Wire. "Whether you're tracking domain sales, monitoring policy developments, or simply staying connected to the community, the app combines it all into one convenient experience."

App links:

Apple iOS - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/domain-name-wire-domain-news/id6747963685

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.DomainNameWire.android

