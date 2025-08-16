Dr. Tiffany Graham Releases 'Who Raised You?' — A Transformative Guide to Healing From Dysfunctional Childhoods

With over two decades of expertise in trauma recovery, Dr. Graham offers hope, strategies, and a path toward emotional freedom.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned trauma specialist and author Dr. Tiffany Graham unveils her latest work, Who Raised You?, a powerful exploration of how growing up in dysfunctional homes shapes adult lives — and, more importantly, how to break free from those chains. Building on her extensive academic and clinical background, Dr. Graham provides readers with both the understanding and the tools needed to heal from the lingering wounds of unhealed parents.

Who Raised You? is more than a self-help book — it’s a compassionate guide for those who have silently carried the burdens of childhood trauma into adulthood. Dr. Graham dissects the deep-seated effects of neglect, emotional volatility, and generational pain, while offering clear, practical strategies for reclaiming self-worth and building healthy relationships. Written with empathy and backed by decades of expertise, the book balances professional insight with relatable storytelling, making it accessible to readers from all walks of life.

The inspiration for Who Raised You? stems from Dr. Graham’s own experiences and her lifelong dedication to helping others overcome their pasts. Childhood trauma is a silent epidemic, and Dr. Graham’s mission is to give voice to those who have suffered — and to show them that transformation is possible.

This book is designed for anyone grappling with the pain of having been raised by unhealed parents, whether they are at the beginning of their healing journey or seeking deeper self-understanding. Dr. Graham’s work meets readers where they are, offering hope, resilience, and the belief that one’s past does not have to dictate one’s future.

Dr. Tiffany Graham holds a PhD in Human Services with a specialization in family studies and crisis intervention strategies. A certified clinical trauma specialist with over 20 years of professional experience, she is recognized for her compassionate approach to guiding individuals through recovery and personal growth. Who Raised You? is her second book, building on a career dedicated to helping others navigate the complexities of trauma and healing.

Who Raised You? is now available through major booksellers, as well as directly at https://drtiffanygraham.com/who-raised-you%3F

For anyone ready to confront the truth of their past and embrace the freedom of their future, Dr. Graham’s message is clear: healing is possible — and it begins today.

