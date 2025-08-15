Orders in Seconds and Route4Me Partner to Streamline Last Mile Delivery for Wholesale Distributors and CPG Brands

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orders in Seconds, Inc. (OIS) is pleased to announce it has entered a new partnership and software integration with Route4Me , a global leader in Last Mile Transportation Software. The collaboration is specifically designed to streamline operations for wholesale distributors and CPG brands by combining OIS’s B2B order management software with Route4Me’s advanced route optimization technology.At its core, the integration allows businesses to manage sales, inventory, last mile delivery, and financials within a unified system that also connects seamlessly to Intuit QuickBooks. By linking these platforms, distributors gain a single source of truth for operational and financial data, enabling faster decision-making, reduced errors, and improved customer satisfaction.Sales orders captured through OIS now automatically sync with QuickBooks for accounting and with Route4Me for delivery scheduling, eliminating manual data entry. This automation helps prevent inventory discrepancies, ensures accurate routing, and accelerates invoicing - ultimately improving cash flow.Businesses can also deliver more consistently and on time, enhancing the customer experience while saving both miles and delivery costs.“Our goal has always been to help distributors work smarter, not harder,” says Oscar Guerrero, President and Founder of Orders in Seconds. “By integrating Route4Me’s powerful routing software with OIS and QuickBooks, we are giving our clients an end-to-end solution that removes bottlenecks, reduces inefficiencies, and keeps their customers satisfied. This partnership is a major step forward in empowering wholesale distributors to compete in an increasingly demanding marketplace.”To introduce the integration, OIS and Route4Me will co-host a webinar, Deliver Smarter: 3 Proven Ways to Save Time, Miles & Money While Boosting Sales, on August 28, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. EST. The event will explore how the integration works and the practical benefits it delivers for wholesale distributors and CPG brands within the food and beverage industry.For more information, please visit www.ordersinseconds.com About Orders in Seconds, Inc. (OIS)Founded in 2005 by Oscar Guerrero, Orders in Seconds, Inc. (OIS) specializes in providing innovative, cloud-based digital solutions designed specifically for wholesale distributors and manufacturers in the consumer-packaged goods industry. The company's suite of applications - including OIS Pro, OIS eCommerce, OIS Central, OIS Inventory, and OIS Delivery App - integrates seamlessly with QuickBooks Online and Desktop, ensuring comprehensive support and streamlined operations.Oscar Guerrero, a U.S. Navy veteran with over 25 years of IT experience in the financial and food and beverage sectors, established OIS with a commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions. OIS has successfully collaborated with prominent brands such as Wrigley, Quesos La Ricura, Mars Chocolate North America, Kraft, and Midway Importing, underscoring its position as a trusted partner in the industry.About Route4MeRoute4Me helps growing businesses conquer last mile complexity in order to scale efficiently and deliver service their customers can trust. With more than 3 billion miles optimized over 750M destinations and 30 million routes, Route4Me’s patented, proven route optimization technology sets the industry standard for speed, simplicity and scalability. We believe taming last mile chaos is good for business and good for the planet, because we all win with superior customer service and Carbon-neutral last mileoptimization.The Route4Melast mile transportation platform streamlines and integrates mission-critical workflows to improve routing, dispatch, tracking, driver efficiency, business operations and customer experience. Route4Me analytics enable continuous improvement with strategic, operational and real-time insights, while platform integrations extend the impact of last mile optimization across the entire business. More than 40,000 customers have relied on Route4Me to increase productivity, reduce costs, and ensure customer satisfaction.

