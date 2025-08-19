Intramed Medical Centre Sets Standard for Painless Male Circumcision and No-Scalpel Vasectomy
Calgary clinic offers safe, quick, and low-stress circumcision and vasectomy procedures for Alberta families and men.
Circumcision for Infants, Teens, and Adults
Intramed Medical Centre offers circumcision for patients of all ages—newborns, adolescents, and adult men using safe and effective methods performed under long-acting local anesthetic. For newborns up to four months old, the procedure takes only one minute, minimizing stress for both the infant and family. Teens (13 and up) and adult men also benefit from this technique, which provides fast recovery, minimal discomfort, and excellent cosmetic results.
Our approach to circumcision is safe, fast, and virtually painless,” said Dr. Phillip van der Merwe. “Over the past 25 years, we’ve successfully performed thousands of circumcisions, and many physicians refer their patients to us for our proven reliability and gentle technique.”
The clinic's experienced physicians provide guidance on care, timing, and expected outcomes to reduce anxiety and support smooth recovery.
No-Scalpel Vasectomy for Adult Men
For adult men seeking permanent contraception, Intramed Medical Centre performs the no-scalpel vasectomy, a safe and efficient procedure that typically requires no stitches. This minimally invasive vasectomy technique allows patients to return to normal activities within a few days, with minimal discomfort and a high success rate.
Private surgical rooms and online booking make the process more convenient, and many men find that completing both the consultation and procedure in a single visit makes scheduling easier and reduces overall stress.
About Intramed Medical Centre
Intramed Medical Centre is Calgary’s trusted provider of male circumcision and vasectomy services. The clinic combines internationally recognized surgical methods and no-scalpel vasectomy, with patient-centered care. Intramed Medical Centre offers safe, efficient, and virtually painless procedures for newborns, adolescents, and adult men throughout Alberta and beyond.
