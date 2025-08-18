Studycat unveils back-to-school resources for families using its children's English language app, supporting ages 2–8

Studycat introduces new back-to-school features for its English learning app, offering voice-powered games, parental language support, and safe design for kids.

Our goal is to give families an easy start to the school year with tools that make learning English engaging, safe, and accessible for children everywhere.” — Owner

HK, HONG KONG, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Studycat today announced back-to-school resources designed to help families get a strong start with its children's English language iOS app for ages 2–8. Built on a play-based curriculum and voice-powered practice, the Learn English experience blends interactive games, stories, and songs with immediate feedback—within an ad-free, kid-safe environment tailored for young learners.Learn English by Studycat is available on iOS and iPadOS with a free download and a 7‑day trial at https://studycat.com/products/english/ Heading into the new term, Studycat is emphasizing three areas parents consistently request: simple onboarding in their native language, safe-by-design learning, and child-friendly speaking practice. The company now supports parental interfaces in 35 languages and offers on-device voice recognition through VoicePlay™.What’s new and valuable for back-to-school- Parent language support: Settings, onboarding, and progress views support 35 languages to make setup and oversight easier worldwide. Lessons for children remain full-immersion English.- VoicePlay™ speaking games: Real-time, on-device voice recognition invites kids to speak naturally in select games and get instant, kid-friendly feedback—no voice data uploaded or stored.- Kid-safe, ad-free design: Content and controls are designed for young users and parental peace of mind.- Play-based, short sessions: Bite-sized activities, characters, and songs help children build listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills in developmentally appropriate steps.- Try before subscribing: Families can start with a free download and a 7-day free trial to explore topics and gameplay before committing.Back-to-school is a high-intent moment for families establishing routines. Studycat’s approach reduces friction: a free trial to explore, localization for more straightforward parental setup, and structured, playful practice that fits into short daily blocks. For early learners (2–8), the right mix of repetition, feedback, and confidence-building is essential; Studycat’s content is aligned with those early developmental needs while keeping the environment ad-free and distraction-free.Voice-first practice designed for childrenMost voice tools are trained on adult speech. VoicePlay™ is different: it’s designed for young voices and runs on the device, offering immediate feedback without sending recordings to the cloud. In select games, children use their voices to progress—seeing friendly visual cues that highlight sounds to practice and reinforce. This approach makes speaking out loud a natural part of learning, helping kids connect sound, meaning, and confidence.About StudycatStudycat creates playful, research-informed language learning experiences for young children. Its apps combine interactive games, stories, and songs to build listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills in an ad‑free, kid-safe environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.