Bangladeshi Singer-Songwriter Raqibul Hasan RaNa Explores Love and Loss in Seven-Track English Album

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent artist Raqibul Hasan RaNa has unveiled his latest musical endeavor, a seven-song English album titled "Wine and Roses" that delves into the complexities of emotional vulnerability and human connection. The release, now streaming on major platforms, represents a significant addition to the multilingual artist's expanding repertoire.

The album, entirely written, tuned, and composed by RaNa himself, serves as an intimate exploration of longing, heartache, and the persistent nature of memory. Through seven carefully crafted tracks—"When You Have Gone," "Who Knows," "Wine and Roses," "Without You," "You Can't Tell," "You Got It," and "You'll Remember Me Then"—the composer weaves a narrative that captures the universal experience of love's absence.

"'Wine and Roses' is about surrendering to the truth of your emotions, when someone's absence feels louder than their presence ever did," RaNa explains. "It's a personal story, but I think anyone who's loved and lost can relate to that emotional gravity."

The album's emotional architecture reflects RaNa's broader artistic mission to bridge cultural and emotional narratives through music. While his body of work encompasses Bengali, Hindi, and English compositions, his approach remains consistently rooted in authentic storytelling and melodic depth. His multifaceted background as both a musician and actor brings a dimensional perspective to each creative project.

Popular singer Maria contributes her vocals to the album, marking a long-awaited collaboration between the two artists. "I've been trying for a long time to do an album with Rana. It took a lot of time due to Rana's busy schedule. But it feels good to know that the album is finally complete. I hope to work with Raqibul Hasan Rana more in the future," Maria noted about the partnership.

The title track and album as a whole resist conventional narrative closure, instead embracing the unresolved nature of emotional truth. Rather than offering neat solutions to heartbreak, RaNa's compositions acknowledge the cyclical nature of memory and the weight of absence. The repetitive structures within the songs mirror the mental patterns of longing, creating an immersive experience for listeners navigating similar emotional terrain.

Born Mohammad Raqibul Hasan RaNa, the Bangladeshi artist has built a diverse catalog that includes previous releases such as "Infinite Love," "Tomar Moner Gohine," "Qatal," and "Feel." His ability to move fluidly between languages and genres has attracted an international audience across streaming platforms. The artist maintains an active digital presence, connecting with fans through Spotify and his official Facebook page.

"Wine and Roses" is currently available on major streaming services, including YouTube, Spotify, TikTok, offering listeners an opportunity to experience RaNa's latest exploration of human emotion through music. The album continues his trajectory of creating works that speak to shared experiences while maintaining the artistic integrity that has defined his career across multiple creative disciplines.

