H.R. 3617, Securing America’s Critical Minerals Supply Act

H.R. 3617 would require the Department of Energy (DOE) to:

Assess the supply chain and related issues for critical energy resources, including critical minerals and other materials;

Develop strategies to strengthen the supply chain for those resources; and

Report to the Congress on the status of those assessments.

Based on information from DOE, CBO expects that the department largely meets the bill’s requirements. As a result, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 3617 would have an insignificant cost, mostly for the report. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aaron Krupkin. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.