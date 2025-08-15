Missouri Master Plan on Aging seeks final input from all Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and Missouri Area Agencies on Aging have published the draft of the Master Plan on Aging: Missourians Aging with Dignity and are seeking comments from the public before the plan is finalized. The comment period is open now through Sept. 15. A Master Plan on Aging is a cross-sector, state-led strategic resource that can help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for Missouri’s rapidly aging population. The plan helps build bridges across government agencies, facilitate collaboration with diverse stakeholders, promote equity, raise awareness among policymakers and the public, establish statewide priorities, and incorporate an aging and disability lens across state priorities beyond traditional health care and community. There are currently more than 1.1 million Missourians over the age of 60. Estimates suggest that older adults will outnumber minors for the first time by 2030 and older adults will greatly outnumber minors by 2060, and the older adult population is also becoming more diverse. These demographic shifts will have a profound impact on the volume and types of services and support that states provide to older adults and people with disabilities, as well as family caregivers. Additionally, approximately 15 percent of the state’s residents have a disability, the most common of which is mobility disabilities. As the population ages, the number of individuals with disabilities is expected to increase. Aging with Dignity: Missouri’s Master Plan on Aging is a 10-year forward-facing plan that will begin in 2026 and run through 2035. It was established by Governor Parson through executive order in January 2023. The following activities to gain community input have occurred since then: An advisory council convened to guide the process of creating the plan. Seven subcommittees comprised of subject matter experts from diverse communities of practice and constituents met regularly to assess the resources and services currently available in the state, find areas of duplication or gaps in service, and determine possible areas for growth.

A series of town hall meetings throughout the state was held to gather feedback from local individuals who know about challenges in their own communities. These results were analyzed and provided to the advisory council, seven subcommittees and local agencies.

To gain further insight, the needs assessment was launched in 2024. The effort began with the mailing of over 130,000 postcards to randomly selected residents from all counties of the state. The survey was open to anyone in Missouri who wished to share their needs and wants as the State continued the process of developing the Master Plan on Aging. “The amount of participation and support we have seen from Missourians across the state over the past two years has been inspiring,” said Mindy Ulstad, who leads the Bureau of Senior Programs within DHSS. “We feel confident that the plan, which is the result of an immense amount of collaboration and active listening, will encompass the needs and wants for all Missourians as we age.” Community participation has been vital to the process of developing the Master Plan on Aging. Missourians are invited to provide feedback on the draft Master Plan on Aging by submitting comments at the bottom of this page or by emailing MOStatePlanOnAging@health.mo.gov. The draft will be available for public comment until Sept. 15. After public comments, the final plan will be delivered to Governor Kehoe before the end of the calendar year. The overarching goal of the Master Plan on Aging is that all Missourians, regardless of age or ability, will have access to person-centered programs and services necessary to help them age in their environment of choice in a safe and healthy manner. Learn more about Aging with Dignity. ###

