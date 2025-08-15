Good Look Announces 2025 Expansion into Four New Countries and 30,000+ Retail Locations

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Look, the fast-growing digital platform connecting clients with professional makeup artists and hairstylists for premium at-home services, announced today its plans for a major 2025 global expansion. The company will enter four new international markets next year, followed by operations in twelve countries by 2026, and will roll out its gift cards in more than 30,000 retail points worldwide.

Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Fernanda Arriaga, Good Look has rapidly become a leader in the on-demand beauty sector, operating in Mexico, the United States, Spain, and Colombia. The platform empowers over 4,500 beauty professionals to grow their careers with freedom, fair income, and global exposure—addressing the needs of both sides of the market: clients seeking quality and convenience, and artists seeking opportunity and stability.

“Good Look is about more than beauty—it’s about access, empowerment, and quality,” said Arriaga. “Our upcoming expansion will allow thousands more clients to experience top-tier beauty services in the comfort of their homes, while creating meaningful opportunities for artists worldwide.”

Transforming the Beauty Experience

Good Look stands out for its seamless, client-first experience. Through its digital platform, customers can browse vetted makeup artists and hairstylists, view portfolios, read verified reviews, and book on-demand or scheduled services—all from their phone or computer. Each professional is carefully screened and trained to meet Good Look’s high standards, ensuring a consistent and personalized beauty experience.

This focus on quality assurance and personalization has allowed Good Look to build trust in an industry often criticized for inconsistent service delivery. Clients know they can expect professionalism, punctuality, and artistry—whether they are booking for a wedding, a corporate event, a photoshoot, or simply a personal treat.

A Platform That Elevates Professionals

Equally important is Good Look’s impact on beauty professionals. By removing barriers like salon overhead, marketing costs, and payment uncertainties, the platform allows artists to set their own schedules, control their income, and build their personal brand. Many have transitioned from unstable freelance work to thriving, independent careers.

“Empowerment is at the core of what we do,” Arriaga explained. “We want our artists to have both the freedom and the financial stability to live from their talent. When professionals are respected, paid fairly, and given the right tools, they deliver their best work—and clients feel the difference.”

Resilience and Growth Amid Industry Disruption

The pandemic of 2020–2021 disrupted nearly every service-based industry, and beauty was no exception. While many competitors shut down or scaled back, Good Look pivoted—introducing strict safety protocols, offering flexible booking policies, and leveraging technology to maintain client confidence. This adaptability not only preserved the business but set the stage for its rapid recovery and current expansion plans.

Global Expansion with Strategic Partnerships

The 2025 expansion is more than just a geographic milestone—it represents a strategic leap into new markets hungry for premium, on-demand beauty services. The rollout will be supported by partnerships with leading international retail and e-commerce platforms, making Good Look’s gift cards widely available in physical stores and online.

With over 30,000 retail points in the plan, Good Look’s brand visibility is set to grow exponentially, introducing millions of potential clients to its services. The company also aims to strengthen its presence in the global beauty conversation by participating in the most prestigious industry events.

A Vision Beyond Beauty

Beyond business growth, Arriaga’s leadership reflects a commitment to social impact. She co-founded Inner and Outer Beauty with Tecnológico de Monterrey, an initiative dedicated to supporting charitable causes and promoting the message that true beauty starts within. This philosophy is woven into Good Look’s brand identity, reminding clients that confidence and well-being are as important as any beauty treatment.

“Success for me means creating a business that transforms lives—both for clients and for the professionals who trust us with their careers,” Arriaga added. “With this next stage, Good Look will be present in more homes, more countries, and more hearts than ever before.”

About Good Look

Good Look is a global digital platform that connects clients with professional makeup artists and hairstylists for premium at-home services. Founded in 2016 by Fernanda Arriaga, Good Look operates in Mexico, the United States, Spain, and Colombia, empowering over 4,500 beauty professionals worldwide.

