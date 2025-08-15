CHITA Celebrates Mexican Fiesta 2025 with Timeless, Sustainable Style

This summer, Milwaukee’s iconic lakefront will come alive with the colors, sounds, and spirit of Mexican Fiesta.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, Milwaukee’s iconic lakefront will come alive with the colors, sounds, and spirit of Mexican Fiesta. CHITA , a leading online furniture brand known for its timeless design, everyday comfort, and commitment to sustainability, is proud to serve as an official partner, uniting style with tradition from August 22nd-24th at Henry Maier Festival Park.Celebrate with CHITA at Mexican FiestaMexican Fiesta is a nearly 50-year tradition and one of the Midwest’s largest Hispanic cultural celebrations, drawing over 110,000 attendees to Milwaukee’s lakefront last year. More than just a festival, it’s a vibrant expression of heritage, pride, and community, featuring the renowned Cultural Pavilion with 150+ artisans from Mexico, folkloric performances, and immersive workshops.As a brand that values cultural connection and community impact, CHITA sees Mexican Fiesta as the perfect stage to engage with diverse audiences and celebrate shared values of craftsmanship, tradition, and togetherness.CHITA is grateful to be an official partner of Mexican Fiesta, contributing a selection of outdoor products and barstools for the VIP area. The highlight is the Sienna Modern Acacia Wood Rope Outdoor Bistro Set , blending intricate woven rope craftsmanship with a durable acacia wood frame—offering VIP guests a stylish and comfortable place to relax during the event.“We’re honored to be part of Mexican Fiesta 2025, a celebration that beautifully blends culture, community, and connection,” says Steve, CEO of CHITA. “Just as Mexican Fiesta brings people together through music and tradition, CHITA creates furniture that brings people together in their homes — pieces that reflect timeless design, modern comfort, and a deep respect for sustainable living.”For those considering attending Mexican Fiesta, CHITA has a ticket lottery. To participate, interested attendees should follow CHITA’s Instagram account (@Chitaliving) to find out how to enter the lottery and get a chance to win free tickets to Mexican Fiesta! The list of winners will be announced on August 17th.In addition to the lottery, CHITA will be offering a product giveaway. Starting August 7th, CHITA will be offering products and gift cards to the selected winners. To participate, those interested can visit CHITA’s website and subscribe to emails for a chance to win the following grand prizes:First Prize Winner: 1 set of Sienna Modern Acacia Wood Rope Outdoor Bistro Set (valued at $899.99) + a $200 gift cardSecond Prize Winners: 1 Sienna Modern Acacia Wood Rope Outdoor Lounge Chair (valued at $489.99) + a $100 gift card eachThird Prize Winners: 1 random single chair/dining chair + a $50 gift card eachFourth Prize Winners: $200 Gift CardFifth Prize Winners: $100 Gift CardSixth Prize Winner: $50 Gift CardWant to join the celebration and win big? Click here to learn more about CHITA at Mexican Fiesta and enter our exclusive ticket & product giveaway.About CHITA:CHITA is a modern furniture brand with over two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, committed to redefining comfort through stylish, functional pieces. Known for its high-quality sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA blends durability, timeless design, and eco-conscious materials to elevate modern living. Every in-house creation is rooted in precision and innovation, crafted to balance form and function with enduring quality and refined aesthetics. At CHITA, comfort, style, and sustainability aren't just ideals—they're the standard for modern living.

