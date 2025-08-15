Burlington 5th most expensive US summer destination, according to survey

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burlington, a lakeside city in northern Vermont known for its mountain views, ranks as the 5th most expensive place to stay in the United States this summer, according to a survey by CheapHotels.org The survey compared accommodation rates across all U.S. destinations during the month of August 2025. Only hotels or inns rated at least 3 stars and located close to a beach or city center were considered.With average rates of $387 per night, Burlington emerged as the 5th priciest destination. Compared to 2023, when Burlington ranked as the 13th most expensive summer destination, average rates have risen by approximately 10%.At the summit, with average rates of $621 and $532 per night, respectively, for the least expensive double room, Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard top the rankings. The podium is completed by Montauk, a village situated at the eastern tip of the Long Island peninsula in New York State, with a rate of $512 per night.With Kennebunkport, Bar Harbor and Portland, three destinations in Maine are found within the Top 10. Huntington Beach is the priciest summer destination in California, ranking as the 9th most expensive, with an average of $351 per night.Compared to 2023, when the same survey was last conducted, rates in the 20 most expensive destinations are down by about 7% overall. The biggest increases are recorded in the Californian destinations of Laguna Beach and Santa Barbara, both up by almost 20%. On the other hand, the steepest drops are recorded in Poipu, HI, and Avalon, CA, both down by more than 30%.The following table shows the 10 most expensive summer destinations in the United States this year. The prices shown reflect the average rate for each destination's cheapest available double room for the period spanning August 1–31, 2025. Rates include all taxes and fees.1. Nantucket (MA) $6212. Martha's Vineyard (MA) $5323. Montauk (NY) $5124. Saratoga Springs (NY) $3895. Burlington (VT) $3875. Kennebunkport (ME) $3877. Bar Harbor (ME) $3748. Provincetown (MA) $3739. Huntington Beach (CA) $35110.Portland (ME) $346For the full results of the survey, please visit:

