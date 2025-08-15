Westchester County Relationship Coach Vanessa Cardenas’ Oxford University Talk Surpasses 100K Views.

Vanessa Cardenas Logo Relationship coach Vanessa Cardenas shares her Oxford Talks presentation on healing after betrayal and rebuilding self-worth. The Understanding Ear coaching space where Vanessa Cardenas helps clients rebuild trust and strengthen relationships.

Renowned Relationship Reset Expert inspires global audience with insights on healing after betrayal, self-worth, and micro betrayals.

Your inner critic may linger, but every time you interrupt the pattern, you take back more of yourself.” — Vanessa Cardenas

PEEKSKILL, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanessa Cardenas, an acclaimed Relationship coach in Westchester County and recognized among the best relationship coaches in NYC, has reached an international milestone with her feature in the prestigious Oxford Talks series. Her presentation, “When Doubt Speaks First, And Loudest: What I Lost, What I Found, and the Voice That Changed Everything,” has surpassed 100,000 views, resonating with audiences worldwide seeking guidance on healing after betrayal , rebuilding trust, and reclaiming self-worth.The Oxford appearance offered a rare blend of personal vulnerability and professional insight. Cardenas detailed her own journey, from childhood experiences that planted seeds of self-doubt to the devastation of marital betrayal, and introduced the concept of “micro betrayals,” the small, often-overlooked wounds that compound over time and undermine connection.In the talk, she personifies her inner critic as “Nasty Chic,” illustrating how negative self-talk can amplify relational pain. Through her trauma-informed HOPE Roadmap (Hold On, Pain Ends), she shares how to dismantle these patterns and move toward authentic, lasting connection.“Your inner critic may linger, but every time you interrupt the pattern, you take back more of yourself,” said Cardenas during her Oxford appearance. “Healing isn’t just about what happened to you. It’s about what you choose next, over and over again.”With a coaching practice serving clients locally in Westchester County and virtually across the globe, Cardenas has become a trusted voice for those navigating the complexities of modern love. Her work emphasizes that restoring relationships begins with strengthening the relationship with oneself, particularly in the wake of betrayal.The Oxford Talks milestone positions Cardenas among the most-watched relationship-focused speakers in the series, expanding her reach far beyond the New York region. Her message, grounded in empathy, practical tools, and the power of community, is finding a global audience eager for actionable strategies that foster trust and resilience.About Vanessa CardenasVanessa Cardenas is a Relationship Coach in Westchester County and widely regarded as one of the best relationship coaches in NYC. As the founder of Understanding Ear, she specializes in healing after betrayal, relationship reset coaching, and helping individuals navigate micro betrayals in relationships. Drawing from personal experience and professional expertise, her trauma-informed approach blends compassion with clear, actionable steps for lasting change.

When Doubt Speaks First | Vanessa Cardenas | Oxford Talks

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.