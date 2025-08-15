Mobile payment and payment card statistics – 2nd Quarter 2025

MACAU, August 15 - According to statistics released today (15 August) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, in the second quarter of 2025, the number and the value of transactions of local mobile payment tools both witnessed growth on a quarterly basis. On the other hand, the credit card and the debit card turnover both decreased from the preceding quarter.

Mobile payment

In the second quarter of 2025, the number of transactions carried out by local mobile payment tools rose by 8.4% quarter-on-quarter to 98.0 million. The transaction value totalled MOP8.1 billion, an increment of 2.3% from a quarter earlier. The average amount per transaction was MOP82.8. At end-June 2025, the number of mobile payment terminals and QR code signs amounted to 111,452.

Credit card credit limit granted and delinquency

At end-June 2025, credit card credit limit granted by banks in Macao was MOP50.3 billion, equivalent to an increase of 0.5% from the previous quarter. Credit card receivables amounted to MOP2.8 billion, of which the rollover amount totalled MOP741.7 million, representing 26.9% of credit card receivables. Concurrently, the delinquency ratio, i.e. the ratio of delinquent amount overdue for more than three months to credit card receivables, edged down 0.1 percentage point from a quarter ago to 2.8%.

Payment card turnover and repayment

For the second quarter of 2025, the credit card turnover decreased by 0.1% quarter-on-quarter to MOP5.9 billion. The cash advance turnover was MOP143.0 million, occupying 2.4% of total credit card turnover. The number of credit card transactions marked 12.5 million, up 6.3% on a quarterly basis. Credit card repayments, in which payments for interest and fees are included, dropped by 6.3% from the preceding quarter to MOP5.7 billion. Concurrently, the number of debit card transactions other than cash withdrawals was 1.8 million and the debit card turnover totalled MOP434.0 million.

Detailed figures are available on:

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/official-statistics-summary-page