PHILIPPINES, August 15 - Press Release

August 15, 2025 Gatchalian slams abuse of children in Pampanga facility "I strongly condemn the horrific maltreatment of about 160 children rescued from a facility in Mexico, Pampanga. Nakakagalit na imbes na pangalawang tahanan ang kanilang natagpuan, pang-aabuso pa ang inabot nila sa mga taong dapat sana'y nag-aruga sa kanila. While the children are now safe with the DSWD and the Church pastor in charge of the facility has been arrested, everyone involved in this abuse must be held fully accountable and face the full force of the law. Equally urgent is to ensure these children's full recovery by providing medical care, psychosocial support, and a nurturing environment."

