PHILIPPINES, August 15 - Press Release

August 15, 2025 Gatchalian Proposes 'Counterpart' Program with LGUs to Address Classroom Shortage To accelerate the construction of classrooms nationwide, Senator Win Gatchalian is pushing for the implementation of a 'counterpart' program with local government units (LGUs). Gatchalian recalled the rollout of a similar program when he was mayor of Valenzuela City. Under the program, LGUs and the national government share the cost of classroom construction. LGUs, however, will be responsible for constructing the classrooms. "The school building counterpart program is effective in the sense that LGUs construct classrooms simultaneously. During my time as Valenzuela mayor, hundreds -- even thousands -- of LGUs took part in the program. That's why we were also able to complete more classrooms," Gatchalian recalled. "When we build classrooms all at once, we cut waiting time and deliver quality education faster," the senator added. The chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, however, emphasized that while bigger cities can shoulder as much as 50% of the cost of classroom construction, fourth- and fifth-class municipalities need more support because they have lower incomes and fewer resources. The total nationwide classroom shortage stands at 165,443, which would require more than P413.6 billion. Counterpart Program' Isinusulong ni Gatchalian Para Tugunan ang kakulangan sa Silid-Aralan Upang mapabilis ang pagpapatayo ng mga silid-aralan sa buong bansa, isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagpapatupad ng isang 'counterpart' program kasama ang mga local government units (LGUs). Binalikan ni Gatchalian ang kanyang karanasan noong ipatupad ang parehong programa habang nanunungkulan siyang alkalde ng Valenzuela City. Sa ilalim ng naturang programa, parehong may ambag ang national government at LGUs sa pondo ng pagpapatayo ng classroom, kung saan nasa kamay ng LGU ang responsibilidad ng pagpapatayo ng mga ito. "Epektibo ang counterpart program dahil dito, sabay-sabay ang pagpapatayo ng mga silid-aralan sa mga LGU. Noong Mayor ako ng Valenzuela, daan-daan--maaaring libo-libo pang mga LGU--ang nakilahok sa programang ito. Kaya marami tayong naipatayong mga classrooms noon," ani Gatchalian. "Kapag sabay-sabay ang pagpapatayo ng mga classroom, mas mabilis din nating maihahatid ang dekalidad na edukasyon," dagdag na pahayag ng senador. Binigyang diin ng chairman ng Senate Committee on Finance na bagama't kayang mag-ambag ng mas malalaking lungsod ng hanggang 50% o kalahati ng halaga ng pagpapatayo ng mga classroom, kailangan naman ng fourth- at fifth-class municipalities ng karagdagang suporta dahil sa kakulangan nila ng sapat na pondo. Umaabot sa 165,443 ang kulang na mga classroom sa bansa na kakailanganin ng P413.6 bilyong pondo upang maipatayo ang mga ito.

